Missouri Republican Doubles Down on Letting 12-Year-Olds Marry

After being called out by California Governor Gavin Newsom for apparently supporting legal child marriage for kids as young as 12, Missouri Republican Mike Moon doubled down on his controversial stance—at least when it comes to minors getting married to other minors.

In a tweet responding to Newsom's accusations that he supported marrying off 12-year-old kids to adults, Moon said: "To be clear, I did not advocate for minors to be married off to adults. Check out my video below to learn the truth about this issue. Keep your California politics out of Missouri. Democrats will say whatever they can to make sure they can keep mutilating children."

Newsom had shared a clip on Twitter from a House Committee hearing in Missouri earlier this week where an opponent of Moon accused him of supporting minors as young as 12 getting married to adults. During a Senate debate on a bill to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth on Tuesday, Rep. Peter Merideth, a Democrat, confronted Moon about his previous vote opposing a bill that would have prevented children as young as 12 from getting married to adults.

Senator Mike Moon, a Republican from Ash Grove, represents the 29th Senatorial District in the Missouri Senate senate.mo.gov

"I've heard you talk about parents' rights to raise their kids how they want. In fact, I just double-checked, you voted no on making it illegal for kids to be married to adults at the age of 12 if their parents consented to it. You said actually that should be the law because it's the parents' rights and the kids' rights to decide what's best for them, to be raped by an adult," Merideth said. "That was the law, you voted no to change it."

Moon replied: "Do you know any kids who have been married at age 12? I do. And guess what? They're still married."

The Missouri Republican state senator published a video on YouTube accusing Democrats of "desperately trying to discredit my name and reputation" to prevent him from passing legislation that would limit trans youth's access to gender-affirming care.

To be clear, I did not advocate for minors to be married off to adults. Check out my video below to learn the truth about this issue. Keep your California politics out of Missouri. Democrats will say whatever they can to make sure they can keep mutilating children.… https://t.co/3WKXQs6AyB — Mike Moon (@realmikemoon) April 13, 2023

Moon claimed that the video was edited and he could understand why the clip "may lead to some misunderstandings." He said accusations that he supported child rape were "misleading, at best."

"Let me set the record straight," he said. "I do not support adults marrying minors, in fact, if there's an instance in which an adult has recently married a minor in the state of Missouri I'll make it a priority to remove and prohibit adults from marrying minors."

He added: "The vote mentioned was referring to House Bill 1630. This bill intended to raise the age at which minors can legally marry from age 16 to 17. As I contemplated the bill, I was reminded of a couple I'd met years before. When this couple was in their teens—actually, pre-teens—they took actions that resulted in the girl becoming pregnant. The youngsters' parents decided to allow the children to marry. They weren't forced."

Moon continued saying that the two went on living with their parents in different states but when they were able to provide for themselves they moved in together and "the couple is still married today."

"With this in mind and because allowances for these extreme circumstances were not included in the language, I voted against the bill," Moon said.

Merideth told Newsweek that "a twelve-year-old isn't old enough to sign a contract, to smoke, to drink, to drive" but Moon thinks "they're old enough to get married and to buy a gun. It's amazing he continues to dig in on this, but he keeps making the point clearer."

"Defending child marriage as an individual freedom and 'parent's right,' when there is zero reason to think a twelve year old should ever be married," he said. "But wanting government to ban medical care that is supported by the parents and doctors that know a child best, and broadly accepted by the medical community and research."

Merideth called Moon "out of touch."

"Similarly, the entire MO House GOP has voted repeatedly this year against ANY minimum age for a child to carry a firearm in public unsupervised (currently there is no minimum age in MO). Guns are, of course, the number one cause of death for kids now," he said.

"They've fought red flag laws begged for by the kids and teachers where a school shooting happened in my district in October. But they want to ban drag storytime, end social and emotional learning programs at schools, and pass book bans at libraries. I'm so over these radicals claiming they are 'protecting kids.'"

Newsweek reached out to Moon's and Newsom's press teams via email for comment.

Update, 4/14/23, 7:05 a.m. ET: This article was updated with comment from Rep. Peter Merideth.