Missouri Republicans' Dress Code for Women Blasted: 'So Many Questions'

Missouri House Republicans' decision on Wednesday to tighten the dress code for women legislators has sparked criticism and outrage on social media, with many questioning why no similar rules were imposed on men.

The new measure, prohibiting women legislators from having bare arms while in the chamber and initially calling for blazers to be mandatory, was spurred by Missouri's Republican Representative Ann Kelley during the House's opening session.

The proposed changes reportedly originated in last year's session, when several lawmakers complained that some of their female colleagues weren't dressed at the required standard. The update was immediately bashed by Missouri House Democrats, who questioned whether changes to the chamber's dress code were really that high on the list of priorities.

But despite the criticism, the measure was eventually passed with some changes, allowing women legislators to wear cardigans as well as jackets in the chamber, but still preventing them from showing their bare arms to "maintain a formal and professional atmosphere."

The dress code for women lawmakers now states that "proper attire for women shall be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts, or slacks, and dress shoes or boots."

News of the decision in the Republican-controlled Missouri House of Representatives sparked significant backlash online, with many questioning the need to control how women dress in the chamber.

"Wait. How come only MEN are allowed to bare arms? I have so many questions...," author David Brin wrote on Twitter.

"Reminds me of parochial school rules for girls in the 60's: no teased hair, no bare arms, no white blouses (boys might see your training bra) & no skirt hems above the knee. Geez," commented journalist and author Jill Geisler.

Journalist and feminist activist Mona Eltahawy pointed out that the legislation tightening women legislators' dress code was introduced by a woman, calling Kelley "Exhibit A of a footsoldier of the patriarchy."

For all those bemoaning "men telling women what to wear" in the #Missouri State House: note that it was a woman--Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar--who proposed the dress code. She is Exhibit A of a footsoldier of the patriarchy https://t.co/xIqntzi9Ir — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) January 12, 2023

"When we talk about how legislative institutions are gendered, dress codes and decisions are a valuable proxy," tweeted Kelly Dittmar, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics. "Recall that it took electing more women to Congress to push back rules against women wearing pants (upholding dated norms of femininity)."

Newsweek has contacted Rep. Kelley's team for comment.

The current dress code for men states that "proper attire for gentlemen shall be business attire, including coat, tie, dress trousers, and dress shoes or boots." No update was proposed to this house rule on Wednesday.