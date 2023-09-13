Politics

Trump Celebrates Mitt Romney's 'Fantastic' Reelection Announcement

By
Politics Mitt Romney Donald Trump Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump celebrated Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney's Wednesday announcement that he won't seek reelection in 2024, calling the news "fantastic."

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Romney, 76, announced his decision, citing age as a contributing factor, saying: "At the end of another term, I'd be in my mid-80s," Romney said. "Frankly, it's time for a new generation of leaders. They're the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in."

Shortly after the announcement, Trump celebrated Romney's decision on his Truth Social platform.

"Fantastic news for America, the great state of Utah, & for the Republican party. Mitt Romney, sometimes referred to as Pierre Delecto, will not be seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate, where he did not serve with distinction," Trump said. "A big primary fight against him was in the offing, but now that will not be necessary. Congrats to all."

Mitt Romney
Senator Mitt Romney speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway during a vote in the U.S. Capitol on September 8, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Former President Donald Trump on September 13, 2023, celebrated Romney's announcement not to run for reelection in 2024. Getty Images

Trump and Romney have had a complicated and evolving relationship over the last decade.

Trump backed Romney's 2012 presidential bid, but Romney became an outspoken Trump critic during the 2016 presidential race. Trump then endorsed Romney's 2018 Senate bid.

However, Romney has since continued to become one of the most prominent Trump critics as was the lone Republican senator who voted in 2020 to convict Trump after he was impeached for pressuring Ukraine to open an investigation into the Biden family.

The issue of older politicians' mental sharpness and fitness for office has been in the spotlight recently after incidents involving Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell freezing, as well as Senator Dianne Feinstein's prolonged absences from Capitol Hill for health reasons and 80-year-old President Joe Biden's propensity for gaffes, leading to calls for policies like term limits and mandatory mental competency tests.

While Romney has served in the Senate since 2019, many are pointing out his choice of words while announcing his retirement as they seemingly point to the direct criticism of age.

"In this message Sen Romney sites his age.. in part.. for the reason he is not running for re-election. Mitt Romney was born in 1947 and is 76 years old," one X user wrote.

While Romney is not set to retire until after his term ends in January 2025, some are praising his decision and acknowledgement of his age.

"How utterly ironic that it's Romney who is doing the respectful and appropriate thing and just retiring," another X user said. "Hint to everybody running in 2024 who will be over 80 by the time their term ended."

Others believe Romney's age isn't the primary reason.

"It probably has nothing to do with his age," another X user wrote. "He probably isn't seeking re-election because he doesn't have a good shot at winning and will probably be primaried."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC