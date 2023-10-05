MLB 2023 Playoffs: Schedule, How to Watch ALDS and NLDS Matchups

And then there were eight.

All four of MLB's Wild Card series ended in 2-0 sweeps on Wednesday. Of the 12 teams that entered October with World Series hopes, only eight remain. The Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Philadelphia Phillies all advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, and Miami Marlins were all eliminated.

The Division Series in both the American (ALDS) and National (NLDS) leagues are scheduled to begin on Saturday. The Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Dodgers will make their 2023 postseason debuts after having byes in the Wild Card round.

Here's what baseball fans need to know before the next round of MLB's playoffs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves is given a Gatorade bath after the Braves defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on September 27, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Braves will make their 2023 playoff debut Saturday in the NLDS. Matthew Grimes Jr/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Matchups for MLB Divisional Series

Each Divisional Round matchup is a best-of-five series. The higher-seeded team hosts the first two games of the series, and the decisive Game 5 if one is necessary. Here's a look at all four Divisional Series matchups.

Rangers vs. Orioles: The AL's No. 5 seed Rangers outscored the Rays 11-1 over a two-game Wild Card sweep. Texas manager Bruce Bochy continues his quest for his fourth World Series ring leading a team, though first with the Rangers, in an ALDS matchup with the No. 1 seed Orioles. Baltimore won an AL-high 101 games in the regular season. Neither the Rangers nor Orioles had been to the playoffs since 2016 prior to this year.

Twins vs. Astros: The Twins and Astros have had different postseason luck of late. Houston has been to four of the last six World Series, winning twice. Prior to this week, the Twins hadn't even won a postseason game since 2004. That streak ended a few days ago. The No. 3 seed AL Central champs beat the Blue Jays twice this week to advance to the ALDS and face off with the No. 2 seed, AL West-winning Astros.

Phillies vs. Braves: The No. 4 seed Phillies finished 14 games behind the No. 1 seed, 104-win Braves in the NL East during the regular season. But Philly beat the Braves in the NLDS last year on their way to the World Series. NL MVP favorite Ronald Acuña Jr. just became the first player ever with 40+ home runs and 70+ stolen in a season and will lead Atlanta's MLB-best offense with the hope that history doesn't repeat itself this time around.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: Both NLDS series feature intra-divisional matchups this year. The 100-win Dodgers finished 16 games ahead of the Diamondbacks in the NL West this season. The No. 6 seed Diamondbacks—the lowest seed remaining in the playoffs—upset the NL Central champion Brewers in the Wild Card round.

ALDS, NLDS Schedules

MLB announced game times for the first handful of ALDS and NLDS games on Thursday morning. The Division Series broadcast schedule is subject to change.

Anything beyond Game 3 in each series will only be played if necessary.

Saturday, October 7

ALDS Game 1: Rangers at Orioles, 1:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

ALDS Game 1: Twins at Astros, 4:45 p.m. ET (FS1)

NLDS Game 1: Phillies at Braves, 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 9:20 p.m. ET (TBS)

Sunday, October 8

ALDS Game 2: Rangers at Orioles, 4:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

ALDS Game 2: Twins at Astros, 8:03 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, October 9

NLDS Game 2: Phillies at Braves 6:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 9:07 p.m. ET (TBS)

Tuesday, October 10

ALDS Game 3: Astros at Twins, 4:07 p.m. ET (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 3: Orioles at Rangers, 8:03 p.m. ET (Fox)

Wednesday, October 11

ALDS Game 4: Orioles at Rangers, TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 4: Astros at Twins, TBD (Fox or FS1)

NLDS Game 3: Braves at Phillies, TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, TBD (TBS)

Thursday, October 12

NLDS Game 4: Braves at Phillies, TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, TBD (TBS)

Friday, October 13

ALDS Game 5: Rangers at Orioles, TBD (Fox or FS1)

ALDS Game 5: Twins at Astros, TBD (Fox or FS1)

Saturday, October 14

NLDS Game 5: Phillies at Braves, TBD (TBS)

NLDS Game 5: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, TBD (TBS)

Full MLB 2023 Postseason Bracket

Game 1 of the American League Championship Series is scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 15. The National League Championship Series will start the next day. The first game of the 2023 World Series will be played on Friday, October 27.

Here's the full MLB postseason bracket.

Here's how things stand heading into the Division Series. 👀 pic.twitter.com/21kn7Gqsqr — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2023