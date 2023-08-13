Sports

MLB Betting Promos: How to Get Guaranteed Bonus Bets and More

MLB betting promos
Sports bettors can register for a number of MLB betting promos that offer guaranteed bonus bets and more.
There are six MLB betting promos available for this week's action. New users can lock-in a fully-backed first bet or a guaranteed return in bonus bets this weekend, including a $150 bonus win or lose by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Each of our picks for the best MLB betting promos will earn players a guaranteed return in bonus bets or a refund in bonus bets with a loss. Many of these offers are available in most states where online sports betting is legal.

MLB Betting Promos: How to Get Guaranteed Bonus Bets and More

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus From DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS
The first offer on our list of MLB betting promos comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. This promo will give players the chance to turn a $5 wager into a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets. No matter how this first cash bet settles, you will secure six $25 bonus bets that you can apply to other games.

DraftKings also has a number of in-app promos available, including the MLB stepped up same-game parlay offer. This promo will return a profit boost token ranging from 20% up to 100%. You can then apply this token to a qualifying SGP wager.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose for any MLB game this week.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus and $1,000 No-Sweat Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has two promos available to new users. The first is a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer for players in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee. With this promo, your first $5+ cash wager would earn you $150 in bonus bets that you could use on additional betting markets.

The second offer, which is available in more states, is a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Players who register for this promo will be able to wager up to $1,000 on any sports betting market knowing that they'll secure a refund in bonus bets if the wager loses. If it wins, however, FanDuel will refund the cash wager along with a profit.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook in AZ, CO, IL or TN. Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook in any of the other live states to secure a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers $1,250 Bet With Full Caesar

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS
Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo, the Full Caesar, comes with three offers in one. The main bonus is a $1,250 first bet that will be backed by Caesars with up to $1,250 in bonus bets. If you wager on any MLB betting market and your wager loses, Caesars will credit your account with the same amount in bonus bets that you could then use on another matchup.

The Full Caesar also comes with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. The Reward Credits are redeemable for hotel stays, entertainment and dining at Caesars Hotels and Resorts. The Tier Credits can be used to unlock higher offer tiers in the program.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for the Full Caesar offer, which includes a $1,250 MLB bet and more.

BetMGM Promo Code NEWSWEEK Unlocks $1,000 First-Bet Offer

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
BetMGM has a sizable $1,000 first-bet offer of their own available to bettors who register with promo code NEWSWEEK. This offer is similar to other fully-backed first-bet promos. However, one notable difference is that if your first bet loses, you would receive five bonus bets that total the initial wager rather than a single bonus bet.

For example, if you bet $500 on the Boston Red Sox to win a game this week, you could win a cash profit and your bet back with a win. However, if your bet loses, you'd receive five $100 bonus bets to apply to other games this week.

Get a $1,000 first-bet offer when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK and wager on any MLB game.

Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus With Bet365 Bonus Code NEWSXLM

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
The final offer on this list of MLB betting promos would be higher if it were available in more states. Bet365 has a bet $1, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer for new players who sign up with bonus code NEWSXLM. All it takes is a $10+ initial deposit and a $1+ first cash wager on any market to earn $200 in bonus bets.

As if that weren't enough, players can also earn an early money line payout with the early payout promo. Bettors who opt-in and wager on any MLB team's money line can win their bet early if their team goes up by 5+ runs in the game. Even if the team goes on to lose the game, the money line payout will convey.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC