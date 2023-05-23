MLB DFS: Value Picks, Best Plays for May 23, 2023

$100 DEPOSIT MATCH UNDERDOG FANTASY CLAIM OFFER $100 DEPOSIT MATCH SLEEPER FANTASY CLAIM OFFER

Below, let's take a look at our top MLB DFS pick for May 23, 2023 action, with a look at some must-have selections and value plays.

MLB DFS Picks (May 23, 2023)

Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease was one of the game's best pitchers a season ago, but he has struggled to find the same form this season. His ERA has jumped from 2.20 in 2022 to 4.78 this season. His walks, hits, and homers allowed per nine innings are up and his strikeouts per nine are down.

Still, we like this matchup for Cease against an already punchless Guardians lineup that comes into this matchup ice cold.

Cleveland is averaging just 3.55 runs per game this season and have total just eight runs over their last three games (2.67 runs per game). The Guardians are hitting just .230 against right-handed pitchers this season and have produced an MLB-worst .645 OPS against them this season.

Cease has also pitched better over his last two outings following a blowup start agains the Royals back on May 8. In fact, he pitched into the seventh inning against this same Guardians lineup just last week, holding Cleveland to five hits and three runs over 6.1 IP. We're going to bet on Cease to take another step closer to regaining his elite form of 2022 tonight as one of our top MLB DFS picks.

Infielders

Christopher Morel

Christopher Morel is way down the average draft position rankings right now, so there's a chance you could take advantage of some under-the-radar value with this MLB DFS pick.

Morel has been a revelation since his 2023 debut earlier this month. In 11 games, the Cubs infielder is hitting .370 with a 1.352 OPS. More impressive, however, is his torrid home run pace that has seen him total eight homers in in just 48 plate appearances. He faces a quality left-hander in Kodai Senga, but the Mets starter has been far tougher against left-handed hitters this season (.672 OPS) than right-handed hitters (.733 OPS).

We're going to ride one of the game's hottest hitters in this spot.

Jorge Soler

If you're looking for top-10 home run production, a hitter who mashes lefties (who is facing an average lefty) and is doing so in one of the best parks for offense, then Jorge Soler is a no-brainer MLB DFS pick.

Soler has mashed seven homers en route to producing an absurd 1.638 OPS against left-handers this season. Tonight, he will face Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber who has produced an awful 8.75 ERA in five starts at Coors Field this season. He's already allowed six homers in just 23.2 IP at home and has served up six homers to right-handed hitters.

Soler is an absolute tear right now, and there may not be a more favorable matchup on the board tonight.

Outfield

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

If you're looking for a player that is currently a bit undervalued in Underdog Fantasy games right now, it's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He continued his scorching-hot early-season hitting Monday night with a four-hit game, including slugging his eight homer of the season.

On Tuesday night, he should be poised to continue that run against Phillies expected tandem of Matt Strahm and the newly-acquired Dylan Covey.

Gurriel is slashing .347/.396/.653 over the last 14 days, an impressive streak that is actually a cool down of the 1.212 OPS he's produced over the last 28 days.

What's more, his production has been outstanding against both left-handed and right-handed pitching this season, and that's important because he's expected to get looks from both sides on Tuesday night. The .983 OPS he has produced against righties bodes well for his expected matchup against Covey after Strahm opens.

By the way, he seems pretty comfortable swinging it Citizens Bank Park. In five career games, he's hitting .400 with a 1.050 OPS.

Bryce Harper

Rounding out our MLB DFS picks is Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper.

The Phils will see a right-hander in Arizona's Ryne Nelson. This is an invited development for a lineup that has produced a league-worst on-base percentage against left-handed pitching this season. Those struggles were on display as the Phillies' bats were quieted by left-handed starters each of the last two days.

It's also good news for Harper, who has been dismal against lefties this season. In 28 at-bats against southpaws, he's just 3-for-28 (.107) with no extra-base hits. His production against right-handers, however, has been a different story. In 36 at-bats against righties, Harper has produced a 1.356 OPS with seven total extra-base hits.

He figures to have a favorable matchup against Nelson, who has allowed lefties to hit .342 with a 1.006 OPS this season.

