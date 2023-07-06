MMA Fighter Jake Shields Lashes Out at Breastfeeding Trans Women

Jake Shields has not shied away from promoting an anti-trans stance on social media and has once again hit out at the transgender community.

The 44-year-old former MMA fighter has taken umbrage about trans women breastfeeding and has called the United States a "failed nation" if this is happening.

Shields used Twitter to share his thoughts on trans women and was met with a chorus of disapproval, as well as a number of supporters backing up his argument.

The fighter tweeted: "People on Twitter are having a serious debate on if trans women can breastfeed. How did we get to this point in society?

"Can it be turned around or are we already a failed nation?"

His comments upset some people on the social media platform, among them Katy Montgomerie, who tweeted: "If you were shown evidence that trans women can breastfeed (they can) and that it's just as healthy and beneficial for the baby as when cis women do it (it is) would you accept it? No? Oh so it's not those things you have issue with, you're just irrational."

In response, Shields tweeted: "Man can not and should not ever try and Brest feed a child.

"These are sick perverts and need their kids taken ASAP"

To further make his point, Shields then said he was annoyed that he had to post his remarks, tweeting: "I can't believe I even had to tweet that out and it will be considered controversial by some."

Shields was then challenged as to why he thought men breastfeeding was controversial, to which the fighter replied: "Because people in the west are trying to appease mental illnesses. If a man says he's a female we allow him to get away with almost anything for fear of being called transphobic."

The former MMA star was then offered a fight in the ring as the debate was turned up a few notches but Shields was adamant that he didn't want to be involved, though he did offer to take on a number of transgender men in a bout.

In response to being challenged to a fight he tweeted: "I'm not wasting my time. You are a nobody and ill easily hurt you. Find me 10 trans men and ill fight them."

This is not the first time that Shields has offered to fight transgender men and in May, he was taken up on his offer by trans former high school wrestler Mack Beggs.

Writing on his Instagram Story, Beggs said: "We just going to make this an official call out, but Jake Shields I will take you up on your offer.

"But the offer isn't going to be 10 versus one and 10 trans men—you're going to be fighting for the rest of the night.

"It's the fact that y'all are so fixated and hyper-fixated and have some f****** fetish with trans women that you even forget that we f****** out here, and we going to f*** you up."

