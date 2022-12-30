'I'm an Older Fashion Model—There Is One Last Taboo'

I started modeling when I was in my early twenties. I was living in South Africa, working for a department store as a trainee manager, and they asked if I would do a runway show for them. I had to drink a generous amount of sherry, a type of fortified wine, before I did it the first time, but afterwards, that was that. I've been modeling intermittently throughout the years ever since.

I'm not your traditional beauty, but I am tall and slim. When I was growing up I wasn't confident about my height, I felt as though I was a giant compared to other people my age, which was not a nice feeling.

But as I got older and I started getting recognised, not only for modeling, but in business, I enjoyed being tall. I can't see the point in not showing off what you've got. I've never had any Botox or face lifts, I have always managed what I've got. I'm in my early seventies now, but since my early twenties, I have always been proud of my body.

Modeling throughout the years

My modeling has always been very random. I'm not on anyone's list, it's always just happened naturally. When I was twenty eight I did some leg modeling for Polly Peck, a British company which sold tights. I never thought of my legs as anything significant or even knew that you could do leg modeling.

On another occasion, by chance, I modeled a raincoat for a small clothing company. I was doing another job when the photographer presented me with the coat and said: "Can you put this on for us."

I just loved it and he asked if they could use me as a model. Initially I said: "Yes, but don't use my face, just use my body." But he said no, they had to use the entire picture.

So, I've never sought to model, it's just happened organically. I never wanted to model full-time, but I've always enjoyed it and have made some great friends. Throughout my early adult years, I worked various jobs, including for recruitment agencies and larger companies like IBM and Xerox. My roles have always been rooted in technology.

Becoming a body language guru

When I was in my mid-twenties, my mother died. On her death bed she told me I had a sister, who I had never met. At that moment, I decided never to allow myself to be lied to again. As I was flying around the world with my job, I had plenty of time to read and study, so I started learning to read body language.

In 2002, I decided to jump ship and pursue a career in body language full-time. I work with stockbrokers to assess the body language of CEOs or financial directors whilst giving yearly rundowns of their company finances. I am currently teaching body language online at a Thai University as well as coaching individuals.

Representation of women in their seventies

I've been fortunate because I have kept the same body shape, more or less, since I was 21. I haven't really altered my body at all, my hair is not gray, so I am very lucky I suppose. I definitely feel sexy when I get dressed up.

I left a modeling job recently, where they had done my hair and make-up, so I phoned my friend and said: "We have to go for a drink and pose in the bar." I live in central London so we headed to the east of the city and had a great night out in Shoreditch.

In terms of recognition in the media, I think women over fifty are being represented much more than we were before. Years ago, I think it was very difficult to get noticed—no matter what you were doing.

Now, we have people like Zandra Rhodes, an English fashion designer, who often uses older models. I feel the most liberating thing for me is that I don't worry about anything now, I accept who I am. I think, this is me, the full package and you either like it or you don't. I'm not going to adjust for you.

In my opinion, all fashion is trying to make you feel better about yourself by buying something— feeling as if you're not quite there if you don't buy a certain product. Whereas when you get older, it doesn't bother you. I believe it's easier to feel comfortable in your own style, which is probably very strong and developed.

I think everything is becoming more diverse now, but in my eyes, one of the last taboos is age. For example, you can face some age discrimination in the job market, which is crazy in my book. However I am grateful it has changed somewhat over the years.

Twenty years ago, I believe the image of someone who was 70 was someone with grey or dyed blue, permed hair. Now that has changed, we can keep fit by going to the gym or walking. I think that seniors, both men and women, are getting noticed more in popular media. We no longer have to conform to what was the norm, we are creating a new pathway for seniors.

Carole Railton FRSA, 72, teaches body language at a Thai University and coaches individuals to use their body language to increase their chances of success and influence. She has worked in 47 countries and is based in London.

All views expressed in this article are the author's own.

As told to Newsweek editor, Monica Greep.