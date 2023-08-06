Mold Specialist Reveals 4 Warning Signs To Look For When Buying a Home

When it comes to purchasing a home, most buyers already have an idea of what they're searching for. But along with the number of bedrooms and the size of the yard, potential homeowners should ask one very important question—does it have mold?

"There are over 100,000 species of mold identified around the world so far and any species has the potential to trigger adverse health reactions, " Michael Rubino, a mold and air quality expert at HomeCleanse, told Newsweek.

A kind of fungus, mold isn't just a potential health hazard. It can also cause costly damage to a property, including roof leaks and dry rot. While larger mold colonies aren't difficult to spot, other signs can be easily missed if you're not purposefully looking out for them.

A stock image of an inspector and a homeowner evaluating a mold patch on a kitchen wall. While some mold colonies are easy to spot, others are harder to find. iStock / Getty Images

Why Is Mold Bad for Your Health?

Some research has found a connection between early mold exposure to asthma in children, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), while a 2004 study by the Institute of Medicine (IOM) linked mold with unexplained respiratory issues such as coughing and wheezing.

"Chronic health issues with seemingly no underlying cause can indicate mold indoors, as spores, fragments and mycotoxins are small enough to be inhaled, ingested, and absorbed into the body," Rubino said.

S. chartarum—better known as "black mold"—has been associated with headaches, memory loss, mood changes and nose bleeds, but studies on the potential health issues have been mixed.

Mold can cause allergic reactions and has been linked to chronic sinusitis, coughs, itchy eyes and skin rashes. In rare instances, mold can trigger severe allergic reactions, leading to fatigue, shortness of breath and even weight loss.

How Can Mold Damage a Home?

As mold spreads, it digests organic matter—including properties and the items within, depending on what they're made from.

"Any colony of mold will release spores and fragments into the air," Rubino said. "The longer the growth is present, the more these particles will build up in that indoor space."

Substances such as fabric, paper, glass, wool and even plastic are susceptible to mold damage, so the sooner the problem is identified, the safer your belongings.

A room with black mold sprouting from under wall panels. Once it's taken root, mold can spread quickly and cause property damage if left unchecked. Bigyy/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The Four Signs Homebuyers Should Be Aware Of

According to Rubino, here are six signs of mold that every buyer should be aware of when purchasing a home.

1) Visible Growth

It may seem obvious, but with so many varieties of mold, it can be hard to know what exactly you're looking for.

"Mold can come in different colors, shapes, and textures," Rubino said. "Some of the most common colors include green, pink, white, grey, blue, red, black, brown, or a combination of hues.

"As for textures, they could be fuzzy, powdery, velvety, or slimy."

Common areas where mold grows include attics and basements, bathroom grout or caulking, crawl spaces and air conditioners. However, it's important to check for lesser-known hideouts such as windowsills and door frames, carpeting, underneath sinks and the toilet tank.

"If there's microbial growth inside these areas, there's probably a larger problem elsewhere in the home," Rubino said.

2) Odor

Although mold can be a silent problem, it can also be a really stinky one.

"Growth can create an earthy, musty, damp, cigar-like smell due to the release of gases called microbial volatile organic compounds," Rubino said.

A stock photo of a gloved hand cleaning mold from a windowsill with a sponge. Windowsills and doorways are just two lesser-known spots where mold can sprout. Vadym Plysiuk/iStock/Getty Images Plus

So, if the home you're interested in has a funky aroma, it's worth investigating further.

3) Water Damage

Although water damage is an issue in its own right, it also creates an ideal breeding ground for mold. To form, mold needs warm temperatures, moisture, oxygen and starch. So, when water leaks behind walls or paneling, especially somewhere like a kitchen or bathroom, it can spread quickly.

"This creates the perfect conditions for microbial growth to develop, so it should always be a factor for potential contamination if it's present," Rubino said.

4) The Age of the Property

A building, no matter how old or new, can develop a mold problem. However, certain properties are more prone to mold than others. Older homes can have structural issues that allow for moisture intrusion and encourage mold to spawn, but newer homes aren't necessarily safe either.

"More and more brand-new homes have contamination issues before anyone ever moves inside," Rubino said. "This is due to a lack of awareness and consideration for avoiding microbial growth throughout the building process."

Properties in areas with high humidity or that are prone to extreme weather events (such as floods and hurricanes) are also more likely to have mold issues.

An expert removing mold while wearing personal protective equipment. Although some smaller patches of mold can be removed using DIY methods, larger spots will require expert intervention. amixstudio/iStock/Getty Images Plus

How Expensive Is It To Remove Mold?

Once mold has taken root, it's not easy to remove. However, the size of the problem is the biggest factor in the time and cost it'll take to remove.

"Successful remediation should fix the source that led to the growth in the first place, remove the actively growing mold, and eliminate all contamination present in the issue," Rubino said.

If the source of the contamination isn't removed, the mold can regrow, causing more damage, but smaller colonies can be removed with DIY methods such as mold-remover solutions followed by deep cleaning. But unfortunately, larger patches in areas such as walls and ceilings will require an expert.

"As a general rule of thumb, anything larger than 10 square feet should automatically be handled by professionals," Rubino said.

"This also does not include the cost of cleaning the home, repairing the removed building materials, cleaning, inspections, testing, replacing any personal belongings, or detox protocols."

So, the sooner you tackle that mold, the better.

Should I Ever Buy a Property With Mold?

Although mold can cause a lot of issues, it shouldn't necessarily stop you from buying your dream home.

"Just make sure yourself or the seller is ready to factor in the cost and effort necessary to properly remediate the contamination," Rubino said.

"But those particularly sensitive to mold exposure should opt for a home that does not have current contamination, so their indoor environment will support their ongoing wellness."

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.