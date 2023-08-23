Mom Demanding Apology From Grieving In-Law for Yelling at Kids Splits Views

No parent is prepared for their child's death and understandably they are often left with an empty hole in their lives. One parent's reason for shouting at their nephews until they cried has divided opinions on Reddit.

In a viral post shared by u/Euphoric-Glove-6889, a grieving parent who recently lost their son explained his bedroom remains the same. And recently, the original poster's two nephews aged 11 and 13 were caught in the bedroom without permission.

The parent states they were airing the house out by opening all of the doors and windows while cooking a "pungent soup." The inquisitive kids were later found in the son's bedroom "messing around" with his guitar.

"The older one was messing with the string screws while the younger one was plucking at the strings. I admittedly freaked out a lot and I raised my voice at them, which I have never done. I said, 'What are you doing? Drop that right now! What are you even doing in his room? Get out! Never come in this room again!' At that point they started crying, I pulled the guitar away, and their mother came in," they wrote.

The parent then kicked them all out of their house and later received a phone call from her sister-in-law who apologized on their behalf.

They wrote: "She told me that I really scared her boys and that although she thinks what I did was understandable, I overreacted in front of them. She told me that at the end of the day, they didn't really do anything harmful and that they deserve an apology from me too.

"I told her I do think that I overreacted but that I wasn't sorry because they could've broke my son's guitar. She told me that it's extremely cruel to ever raise your voice at children and that I should be the bigger person."

Dr. Christina Geiselhart, a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in grief, loss, coping skills and depression, spoke to Newsweek about the post that has 15,500 votes.

Geiselhart, who works with Thriveworks in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, has shared the following advice for a parent dealing with the loss of a child:

Create a memory space. This could be a small, raised garden bed or even a small shelf in the home. The parent can include items that remind them of their child. This space can change over time and be something the parent can tend to and share with others if they wish. If the space is outdoors the parent can go spend time in the space alone or with others. Communication with loved ones. Let those closest to you know when you are having a more difficult day. Communicate what would be helpful for you that day. If this is someone you live with such as a spouse, you could create a list of things that help you when you are having a difficult day. The list could include going on a walk together, ordering out instead of cooking, doing something creative, working in the garden, taking a relaxing bath, listening to calming music or music that makes you feel happy. Share memories about your child. Do not be afraid to talk about the memories of your child. It can also be helpful to hear other's memories. Make a family scrapbook or keepsake box. Have everyone contribute items that remind them of their loved one. This can be kept in a communal pace in the home so everyone has access and when new memories come up you can add more to the book or keepsake box. Talk with a therapist to offer support during your grieving process. Sometimes you cannot talk with others in your family about your thoughts and feelings. Having a therapist will allow you a safe, private place to talk openly about what you are going through without fear of judgment.

The popular post has 3,000 comments at the time of writing.

The top comment has racked up 34,400 votes, an excerpt said: "NAH here. You're all grieving. You lost your son (my condolences) and they lost their cousin. They're just kids. SIL is keeping a level head here. She gave you an olive branch. Being a kid is difficult and they didn't intend to hurt you. She expects her sons to apologize to you, and it would be courteous if you apologized too and explain why you reacted the way you did."

"NTA for reacting as you did in the heat of the moment. But it doesn't sound like your nephews mean any harm," said one user.

While another user disagreed, writing: "YTA. You're handling your grief poorly. You're doing everything you can to hold on to your son. No one can mention him in your presence. No one can touch an object he had. His room must be kept intact.

"Now you have a tantrum at your young nephews because they touched your son's guitar? I assume they knew your son, they were cousins. Maybe your nephews have been grieving themselves. Maybe it was nice for them to get a chance to touch your sons guitar and remember him.

"But you robbed them of that. You robbed yourself the chance to talk with your nephews about your son and remember some fond times. Get help. Your grief is poisoning you, and those around you. Your son wouldn't want it for you."

