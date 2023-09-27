Mom Backed for Photoshopping 'Sweet' Kid out of Family Photos

The internet has backed a woman who photoshopped her friend's young child out of her baby shower pictures after he insisted on opening most of the presents she received, ending up in every single picture.

In a post shared on Reddit last Thursday under the username u/Lilith_Babes, she explained that although she tried to make her baby shower a girls event, everyone insisted on bringing their husbands and children along, so she eventually agreed.

As she was about to open her presents, which she thought was going to be a great opportunity to get some good family pictures with her fiancé and son, one of her friends' son, a 6-year-old boy who is also a close friend of her son, decided to get himself involved and his mom did nothing to stop him.

The poster wrote: "[He] eagerly asked his mom: 'Can I open presents too? To which his mom replied: 'Oh! That sounds like a great idea! Go ask OP!' and when the little boy ran up to me I didn't know how to tell him no.

"My mom and my friend tried speaking to his mom quietly without the kid hearing but she insisted 'OP wouldn't mind my son is a sweet kid he'd be so happy doing the presents.'"

The poster said nothing in front of the child but he did end up ruining her plans, in fact, she says that the child managed to open most of her presents, and because he wouldn't move from there he was also with them in every picture.

Because the poster wasn't able to get any pictures just with her family at her baby shower, she decided to have some of the pictures edited, removing her friend's child so she could have the family pictures she was planning on taking. But when her friend saw what she'd done to the pictures, she didn't take it well.

She wrote: "The mother is very upset with me saying I shouldn't have removed her son from the photos and that it hurts her feelings I would so easily exclude her son."

Florence Ann Romano, personal growth strategist, and author of Build Your Village: A Guide to Finding Joy and Community in Every Stage of Life, told Newsweek: "Everyone is allowed to have their feelings. It's not up to us to tell someone what to think or how to feel. Regardless of the explanation or rationale behind it, her friend's feelings were hurt; and hurt enough that she felt the need to express that.

"A simple apology should suffice. But, if more explanation is needed, it's perfectly acceptable to acknowledge that the edit was not to be taken personally and that you are sorry it gave the impression that it did."

The post quickly went viral on the platform, getting over 5,900 upvotes and almost 800 comments.

One user, HeirOfRavenclaw, commented: "[Not The A******]. The other mother is out of line and needs to develop some common sense. You're too nice, I would've booted that kid away after he opened one present. It's not her event, her child has no right to be involved at all."

And jetttward said: "I miss the days where baby showers were only for your first child and it was women only. No kids, husbands, boyfriends, or whatever. [Not The A******]. And the lady who told her kid to ask was a real jerk."

Floydfan added: "[Not The A******], but you must have 'Welcome' written all over your face because people are treating you as a doormat. Try to be more assertive in the future. 'No, all these extra people can't come. House too small, I don't want them there, etc.' Thanks for your help, we got the rest, go on back to your mom."

