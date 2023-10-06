Mom-To-Be Backed for Refusing To Name Baby After Sister's Dead Son

A woman's decision not to name her first-born child after her sister's late son as part of a family naming tradition has been praised.

A family name can be a special way to connect generations of the same bloodline, but one woman explained that she wanted to do away with the tradition.

In a viral Reddit post shared on the Am I The A****** page, user TechnicianFearless56 explained that she was pregnant with her first child.

She added that the family has a tradition of including the middle name for a firstborn child from someone in the family who died.

A stock image of a woman holding a baby. The Reddit user explained she did not want to give her child the middle name Philip after her sister's late son. Getty

The post added her sister lost her two-day-old son Philip and that it was a devastating loss for the family.

But when she was asked whether her first-born child could take on his name, the Reddit poster admitted she had a problem including Philip in the name.

She continued: "The problem is my husband and I do not want to continue with the tradition. We do not want to give our son the middle name Philip. The name isn't one either of us likes or would ever pick ourselves. We have not announced the sex of our baby yet but my husband and I know we are expecting a boy.

"My family were saying how amazing it will be if my baby is a boy and Philip's name can be carried on. I suggested they wait until we announce the sex and the name before jumping to conclusions. They asked why and I said we were thinking of not continuing with the tradition.

"My family, and by that I mean my parents mostly, were really upset. My sister was the worst though. She asked why I wouldn't want to honor Philip and why it was him the tradition was getting broken on.

"Then she asked if it was his name and [if] we didn't like it. She said she really hoped it wasn't that. I said we just didn't feel like the tradition was something we wanted to continue."

The Reddit poster further explained the decision stirred up bad feelings and that she now feels terrible.

U.K.-based baby name expert SJ Strum told Newsweek explained family names can cause some rifts within a family.

She said: "Passing on family names causes so many rifts in families; the biggest issue to parents to be is feeling robbed of their chance to name their own child.

"It's the best bit of pregnancy, in my opinion as a baby name nerd, and hearing everyone else come up with names while you're stuck with one whether you like it or not—just feels wrong.

"At worst it can even affect your bond with the baby. This is so awkward between these sisters—the most difficult part is that she'd maybe have carried on the tradition if she liked the name.

"Again; it's looking at the feelings behind the fallout—your sister lost her baby and you're about to have one, I think it's incredible of her to even gift you the name.

"Something so special and so painful for her. If you really don't want to use the name; make it about your sister not you. Tell her you want her baby to be the only Philip.

"Encourage her to keep it for her future children's middle names so they are linked to their sibling, she can even use the feminine version Pippa or find a name inspired by Philip, we call these a 'loving nod' or 'tribute name' when helping people break family traditions, so Philip becomes Colt as Philip means lover or horses and Colt means horse. But it's a more modern name, or Baylor meaning horse trainer. Many couples we've recommended this to have found it a really good compromise."

The five most popular boys' names in the U.S. in 2022 were Liam, Noah, Oliver, James and Elijah, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The SSA also stated the five most popular girls' names for 2022 in the country were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia and Sophia.

Since being shared on September 26, the post has been upvoted more than 12,900 times and attracted some 3,600 comments.

The majority of people who commented on the post sided with the Reddit user while some also expressed sympathy for the family.

Reddit user aj_alva said: "NTA (not the *******). You and your husband have the right to name your child whatever you want. However, your family also has the right to be hurt. Not only is this a tradition, but it's a tradition that honors people the family has lost."

TechnicianFearless56 replied: "I wish it wouldn't be a fight. But I also know my husband would be unhappy if we use the name just to keep my family happy."

IAmNotAPersonSorry commented: "Have you pointed out to your family that your husband has a family of his own and your son is going to be a member of his family too?

"I'm guessing it won't help with the more emotional people like your sister, but might be worth pointing out that your family aren't the only people to consider."

Newsweek has contacted TechnicianFearless56 for comment via Reddit.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.