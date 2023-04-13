Mom Blocking Son From School Dance After Destroying Sister's Dress Slammed

A mom banning her son from the school dance after he destroyed his sister's dress is being blasted online.

In a post on Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum, user u/mdr739 said she has six children, ranging in age from five to 19. She has been having issues with two of her middle children—Gianna, 16, and Ryker, 13.

The conflict began after Gianna was caught making racist comments at choir practice. The mom was furious after being informed and forced Gianna to write an apology letter to her teacher as well as a five-paragraph essay on "why it is important to respect music from other cultures."

A stock photo of two white teenage girls whispering about another student. The poster's daughter Gianna has been in trouble twice at school for making racist comments. omgimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

However, the teen's bigoted behavior continued, with Gianna getting in trouble again for making racist jokes. This time, the poster took Gianna's phone away as a punishment.

Ryker has a friend from Honduras, so mdr739 and her husband invited the boy's family over for dinner to teach Gianna about tolerance.

"They made food and Ryker and his friend talked about sports and music there," she wrote.

"Gianna was very clearly not enjoying it but we made her engage anyways."

The mom said there are two school dances coming up at the teens' school—the junior banquet and the 7th-grade dance. Both Gianna and Ryker are excited, with the poster purchasing their outfits weeks in advance.

One night, while Gianna was at the mall with her friends, Ryker and his friends sneaked into her room and trashed her dress using mud, drinks, and scissors. When confronted, Ryker said it was in retaliation for her racist behavior.

A stock photo of a bored teenage boy ignoring his mother's yelling. Ryker said he destroyed the dress in retaliation for his sister's racist behavior. Highwaystarz-Photography/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"[He said] they did it because Gianna didn't deserve to go to the banquet, and saying how there 'could be kids that look like' his Honduran friend," mdr739 said.

The poster banned Ryker from going to the dance. In response, he told her to "shut up" and went back to his friends. The teen has since messaged his grandparents, aunts, and uncles about the situation, dividing the family.

"A few have [come] to his defense, saying he's just a kid who was trying to cope with anger," she wrote.

Redditors also took Ryker's side, with the post receiving almost 12,000 upvotes and nearly 5,000 comments.

What To Do if Your Child Is Being Racist

Dr. Kelly Fradin, director of pediatrics at the New York-based Atria Institute, said it's important to address racist behavior as soon as possible. However, the intervention should be tailored to the child's age and the severity of the situation.

"As parents, we have a responsibility to be sure our children understand the harms of racism," she told Newsweek.

If your child isn't picking up these bigoted views from home, Fradin advises parents to find and eliminate the source. This could mean cutting off certain friends or monitoring their internet access.

A mother arguing with her teenage daughter. It's important for parents to address racism as soon as it becomes an issue, according to parenting expert Dr. Kelly Fradin. gpointstudio/iStock/Getty Images Plus

She said parents need to go beyond just "avoiding racism," and instead should actively teach tolerance. This includes ensuring your children have opportunities to spend time with a diverse range of people, along with parents continuously educating themselves about social issues.

If your child continues to be racist, Fradin recommends asking for help outside of your family. This can include speaking to teachers, school counselors, therapists, and, if appropriate, religious leaders.

"We all share the goal of stopping racist behavior," she said. "It's important that parents do not sweep this under the rug."

'Do Better'

In the poll attached to the post, Redditors voted mdr739 "YTA" or "You're the a******."

"Why does your son get big consequences for his bad behavior, and your daughter have none?" asked SamSpayedPI.

"I don't understand how destroying a dress is coming with a bigger punishment than getting in trouble for racism... twice," commented SnooJokes7657.

"It seems like the son's actions were simply trying to rectify OP's seeming lack of... any real consequence for the daughter," wrote HappyAsABeeInABed.

"I do think he needs to be punished for damaging the dress but should be able to go to his dance," said PublicRedditor.

In an update, mdr739 said they'd taken the forum's judgment on board, and Gianna is no longer allowed to go to the junior banquet. Ryker can attend the dance, but the parents are encouraging him to channel his anger into sports.

"We also apologized to Ryker for holding him to higher standards simply because he's the high achiever of the family," she wrote.

"We are looking into different therapies such as family therapy or individual therapy for Gianna."

Newsweek reached out to u/mdr739 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.