Mom's Gesture of 'Unconditional Love' at Airport Sees Internet in Tears

A video of mom's attempt to secure more time with her daughter before sending her off at the airport has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip posted by Carla (@carlyintheusa) on August 19 was captured in Barcelona, the Spanish city on the country's northeast coast. It has received over 713,000 views. A message overlaid on the clip reads: "My mom booked the cheapest flight so she could stay with me inside the airport until boarding."

The footage sees the camera scan left and right before zooming in on a woman standing in the middle of the airport. She is seen looking up toward the camera, while making hugging gestures. A caption shared with the post reads: "She definitely taught me unconditional love. How did I get so lucky."

The lengths that the mom in the latest clip goes to for her daughter is understandable, as families worldwide faced separation and other difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An October 2021 study in the Journal of Marital and Family Therapy said the pandemic saw parents face "unprecedented challenges linked to social isolation, uncertainty about the future, and financial, employment, and school‐related stress."

The study noted that "the emotional reverberations of living in a pandemic are intense, especially for mothers who shoulder the primary parenting responsibility."

Air travel has seen continued strong growth after grinding to a halt during the pandemic. A report in July from the International Air Transport Association found that "globally, traffic is now at 96.1 percent of May 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels."

The latest edition of the annual U.S. Family Travel Survey, published in October 2022, said 85 percent of parents were reported to be "very likely" to travel with their children in the following 12 months.

Some 57 percent of those surveyed felt the pandemic is "mostly contained and are comfortable traveling," while 43 percent "remain cautious when making travel decisions." The survey was conducted by the Family Travel Association (FTA) and the NYU School of Professional Studies (SPS) Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality.

'Sweet' or 'Too Much' ?

Several TikTok users were moved by the latest clip, while some thought the mom's gesture was too much.

Jackie Napalan wrote, "This is so sweet," and the original poster replied: "She's [mom] the sweetest person ever."

User @maikam52 posted: "I'd want to run back down and hug her [the mom] again."

Daniel Josué noted: "Something my parents would do!"

Not Karina Rivera commented, "I wanna cry," and user @safiab98 simply wrote "Sobbing."

Midnight Rain posted that "this is so sweet but unnecessary."

Andrés Guechá wrote, "That's too much," and jeremy_torbyn agreed, posting: "This is too much."

