Mom Calling Out Infertile Woman Who Tried To Criticize Her Parenting Backed

The internet has backed a mom who called out her brother, Tommy's infertile girlfriend for parent shaming her, saying that it's "easy to be a perfect mom when you don't have any kids."

In a post shared on Reddit earlier in May under the username u/GrandFirefighter816, she explained that while her brother's girlfriend Giana doesn't usually criticize her parenting skills, she is very critical of other parents. The OP also says Giana can't have kids without medical intervention or unless they are adopted.

Earlier this year the World Health Organization shared alarming new statistics on worldwide infertility rates, revealing that about one in six people worldwide are affected by infertility issues.

According to the poster, her brother's girlfriend is always saying that any kids she has in the future will never throw a tantrum and will obey her if they are told "no."

Main image, a mom cuddles her toddler. Inset, a woman is shown indicating displeasure. The internet has backed a woman who called out her brother's infertile girlfriend after she parent shamed her. Getty Images

According to the OP, while the entire family was at a restaurant celebrating a birthday, her two-year-old son threw a tantrum, so she took him outside and quickly managed to calm him down. When she came back, she heard her brother's girlfriend, saying "my future kids will NEVER act like that in a restaurant." The OP ignored her.

However, the following day, while out shopping, her son wandered off. Fortunately he was found a few minutes later, but Giana was judgmental again.

The poster wrote: "I was still pretty worked up, holding onto [my son] for dear life. He had never wandered off before. My mom was reassuring me, saying it happened to her with both of us kids. Then I hear Giana 'why weren't you watching him?' I tried ignoring her. Then she said 'I would've never let him wander off.'

"I was already so worked up and upset, I snapped. I said 'It's easy being a perfect parent when you don't have kids. Come back to me when you do.' Giana got visibly upset. She then made Tommy take her home."

Now both her brother and his girlfriend have texted the OP telling her how insensitive she was since Giana can't have kids.

Florence Ann Romano, personal growth strategist and author of Build Your Village: A Guide to Finding Joy and Community in Every Stage of Life, told Newsweek: "We've evolved, I'd like to think, to a place in society (and within our culture) where it's understood that you do not criticize other people's parenting. I have heard the phrase 'my kids would never…' for decades. And what always ends up happening? Your kids end up doing exactly that.

"In this scenario, apologies are needed all around. It might be best to learn the lesson and move on. It doesn't sound like any of the parties are mature enough to accept blame, apologize for their part, and move forward. However, this fight will resurface if the lesson isn't learned—and that is to keep your mouth shut regarding child rearing and childbearing."

The post, initially shared on the r/AmItheA****** subreddit, quickly went viral, receiving more than 7,900 upvotes and 1,300 comments. Most users sided with the poster, saying Giana shouldn't have made critical comments if she can't take criticism herself.

One user, WhosMimi, said: "You weren't referring to her inability to have biological children. You were referring to her inability to keep her yap shut."

And RebeccaMCullen said: "Yeah, it's pretty easy to say you'd never do something when you don't have kids. Kids aren't accessories, they're individual human beings who can and will react differently."

SarahTwirls wrote: "Tell her you said those things because you truly believe that she will be a mother someday and will realize what an a****** she's being. It's 2023 we don't parent shame."

Oliviamrow added: "I'm sorry for Giana's infertility struggles and all, but she can't keep poking at you with a pointy stick and expect you to not eventually snap."

Newsweek reached out to u/GrandFirefighter816 for comment via Reddit. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a similar family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.