Mom Canceling Family Vacation Within 24 Hours Splits Views: 'Consequences'

A mom ending a family vacation early has divided opinion online, with Redditors asking why it took her so long to discipline her children.

Sharing her frustration with Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) community, user u/vacationslayer238 said she has three kids—two boys, aged 8 and 9, and a 3-year-old daughter. Her sons are embroiled in an intense sibling rivalry and have been driving their parents "crazy."

"We've had countless talks with them about respecting each other, to no avail," she wrote. "It's gotten to the point it's disruptive to us all, every day."

Concerned about her boys' unruly behavior, the poster told her husband that she wanted to cancel their planned family vacation, but he "shut her down." As it turned out, the trip was a nightmare, beginning with a three-and-a-half-hour car ride from "hell."

"They had so many reminders of what not to do once we got to the rental house...so they do everything wrong from the get go," she said.

"Shoes on the white furniture? Check. Running in the house? Check. I turned my back for 2 seconds and the 8 y/o threw a box of chalk in the pool to keep his brother from getting it."

Her sons' bad behavior continued to escalate. At lunch, they were "out of control," and they acted like "brats" at the beach, refusing to put on sunblock and cursing and arguing over toys.

"By the time we got back to the house, it was around dinner time and I was fed up," vacationslayer238 said. "Nothing had worked and I told my husband we needed to go home, mainly that they needed to see a REAL consequence."

Her husband disagreed, as did her mother, who had come along on the trip to help out but was enabling the kids' bad attitudes, the poster said.

"I put my foot down and told him that I didn't even want to be there at that point so either I was leaving, or we all were," she said.

When she told the boys they were going home, they burst into tears and promised to behave, but the poster had made her mind up.

"So, we left, less than 24 hours into a 4 day vacation," she said. "Half the ride home was spent with them sobbing and my husband pretty much gave me the silent treatment the whole way."

It's common for both parents to disagree on the "right" way to raise their children. But it's important to seek common ground, according to Sapna Rad, a parenting coach at Sapna Rad Coaching and the author of Yelling to Zenning: How Transforming Ourselves Leads to Raising Conscious And Resilient Children.

"When you find yourselves at odds, take the time to sit down and have an open, honest conversation," she told Newsweek. "Listen to each other's perspectives and concerns without judgment and focus on the shared values you both hold dear."

Sometimes one parent may shoulder the burden of disciplining alone because of schedules, personal preferences or personality traits. However, this can lead to resentment if the other parent doesn't share the responsibility or is left out of making significant decisions.

"Finding a compromise that works for both parents can be incredibly beneficial for your family dynamics," Rad said. "Embrace the opportunity to learn from each other and be flexible in your approaches."

Reddit users backed vacationslayer238 on canceling the trip, voting her NTA (not the a******) in the situation. However, they also wanted to know why she didn't put a stop to her sons' misbehavior sooner.

"The kids are acting up because they can. Set limits. Follow through," commented endosurgery.

"I couldn't believe I read this whole thing and she didn't set a consequence until they left..." said OrindaSarnia.

"Not implementing consequences until you blow up and take a nuclear option doesn't teach these kids how to behave," wrote anonymous_cheese.

Other users had sympathy for the poster, suspecting that her husband and mother hindered her attempts to discipline the kids.

"What's the bet grandmother and father undermine mom ever single time they can? It's hard to parent 3 kids and 2 adults by yourself," said MLiOne.

"That's definitely the vibe I got," agreed mycatisblackandtan. "At the very least they aren't on the same page and the kids, particularly the boys."

"I got the impression that mom was doing most of the childcare work on this trip and so had to deal with every single misbehavior on her own," wrote Immortal_in_well. "I'd be fed up too."

"OP should have left and let their father and grandmother deal with the AHs they are helping create," said MelancholyMexican. "She gets a rest and they get to have consequences to their actions."

