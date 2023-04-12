Funny

Mom Cat Has Very Relatable Reaction As Kitten's Dad Appears—'Child Support'

By
Funny Cats Pets Animals Kittens

A mamma cat confronting her "baby daddy" has the internet in hysterics, with the funny footage receiving 15.5 million views.

In the video shared by @milasbabies, a black and white tom cat can be seen pawing at the window, trying to get in. The video then cuts to a clip of adorable baby Mario, who is the spitting image of the cat on the ledge.

"I'm pretty sure this is the talking tom that got my cat pregnant," @milasbabies wrote in the video's captions.

Two cats fighting
A stock photo of two cats fighting. Mila seemed unimpressed with her former lover's return. VladK213/iStock/Getty Images Plus

In the next clip, mom cat Mila can be seen squaring up to the tom. She begins to shriek at the sight of him, angrily hissing at her baby daddy.

Despite her teeth bared and fur on end, the tom cat still tries to approach through the glass. In response, Mila pounces and he flees dramatically.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the "baby daddy" drama, with the video receiving 3.5 million likes.

He May Be the Daddy, But He Ain't No Father

While some animals mate for life, such as wolves and penguins, felines prefer the single life. Male cats are also not known for their parenting skills, and tend to bolt once the deed is done.

Cats mate "indiscriminately," according to The Spruce Pets, and it's possible for one litter to have multiple fathers.

Fortunately, it's common for other females to step up and help new moms with their babies, showing the sisterhood is strong in the cat world.

Although cats might not feel love in the romantic sense, studies have shown they are capable of forming strong bonds with both other cats and people.

@milasbabies

marios father 🙂 #cat #catsoftiktok #fyp #dadcat

♬ original sound - milasaccount

'He Goofed Up Badddd'

TikTokers were convinced that the tom cat is Mario's father, with Komo calling the pair "identical."

"No need DNA test," said MyAdenosineGoneWild.

"The kitten really said copy and paste," wrote Lowie.

"When it comes to 3 week old baby mario..... talking Tom... you ARE the father," joked The Black Dahlia.

Others slammed the absent baby daddy, with Off duty goth ordering him to "pay child support."

"'YOU COMING BACK LIKE NOTHING HAPPENED?!?!'" commented Nadia.

"He goofed up badddd," said Mia.

Shimmerandabundance dubbed the tom cat "so toxic," while Ffi said, "the audacity."

However, some users were on the baby daddy's side, with S E R O V I Y A H writing: "Maybe he's trying to make amends."

"He's stepping up. Give him a chance," agreed Abdul4J.

"He was just tryna see them damn kids," said hailey dawg.

While Skai Jackson posted: "Let him see his son!!"

Newsweek reached out to @milasbabies for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC