Mom Cat Has Very Relatable Reaction As Kitten's Dad Appears—'Child Support'

A mamma cat confronting her "baby daddy" has the internet in hysterics, with the funny footage receiving 15.5 million views.

In the video shared by @milasbabies, a black and white tom cat can be seen pawing at the window, trying to get in. The video then cuts to a clip of adorable baby Mario, who is the spitting image of the cat on the ledge.

"I'm pretty sure this is the talking tom that got my cat pregnant," @milasbabies wrote in the video's captions.

In the next clip, mom cat Mila can be seen squaring up to the tom. She begins to shriek at the sight of him, angrily hissing at her baby daddy.

Despite her teeth bared and fur on end, the tom cat still tries to approach through the glass. In response, Mila pounces and he flees dramatically.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the "baby daddy" drama, with the video receiving 3.5 million likes.

He May Be the Daddy, But He Ain't No Father

While some animals mate for life, such as wolves and penguins, felines prefer the single life. Male cats are also not known for their parenting skills, and tend to bolt once the deed is done.

Cats mate "indiscriminately," according to The Spruce Pets, and it's possible for one litter to have multiple fathers.

Fortunately, it's common for other females to step up and help new moms with their babies, showing the sisterhood is strong in the cat world.

Although cats might not feel love in the romantic sense, studies have shown they are capable of forming strong bonds with both other cats and people.

'He Goofed Up Badddd'

TikTokers were convinced that the tom cat is Mario's father, with Komo calling the pair "identical."

"No need DNA test," said MyAdenosineGoneWild.

"The kitten really said copy and paste," wrote Lowie.

"When it comes to 3 week old baby mario..... talking Tom... you ARE the father," joked The Black Dahlia.

Others slammed the absent baby daddy, with Off duty goth ordering him to "pay child support."

"'YOU COMING BACK LIKE NOTHING HAPPENED?!?!'" commented Nadia.

"He goofed up badddd," said Mia.

Shimmerandabundance dubbed the tom cat "so toxic," while Ffi said, "the audacity."

However, some users were on the baby daddy's side, with S E R O V I Y A H writing: "Maybe he's trying to make amends."

"He's stepping up. Give him a chance," agreed Abdul4J.

"He was just tryna see them damn kids," said hailey dawg.

While Skai Jackson posted: "Let him see his son!!"

Newsweek reached out to @milasbabies for comment via TikTok.

