Mom's Comments About 3-Week-Old Daughter's Looks Spark Horror: 'Nose Job'

A second-time mom has been condemned for criticizing her 3-week-old baby's looks.

In a post shared to Reddit under the username u/Pizza-lover, the infant's father described how he responded angrily after hearing his wife tell their newborn daughter: "Don't worry, I'll get you a nose job as soon as you're old enough."

But while he was careful to acknowledge that his wife is going through postpartum depression since the birth, many commenters still felt her remarks were out of line and set a dangerous precedent for her treatment of the infant.

Research shows that around 1 in 8 women who have gone through a live birth suffer from symptoms of postpartum depression, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That appears to have been the case for the second-time mom in the viral Reddit thread. Her partner wrote: "My wife was diagnosed with general anxiety disorder and depression, and in the days since birthing our baby girl, is most definitely experiencing postpartum depression."

Despite this, her husband has grown increasingly frustrated at his wife's disparaging remarks about their baby daughter. According to the post, he has heard her telling the child "I wish you had gotten more of my features" while also criticizing her "pencil lips."

After several weeks of comments, the husband snapped and ended up yelling at his wife for "like five minutes straight" and criticizing her "garbage" remarks.

Stock images show a couple with a baby and a crying infant. A new mother's reaction to her newborn's looks drew strong criticism from her husband, who writes on Reddit about their confrontation. MangoStar_Studio/ vchal/Getty

"Stop projecting onto her," he said. " You regularly tell me how your mom f***** up your psyche with all her comments about your appearance, so why the f*** are you doing the same to a baby girl?" The response left his wife stunned.

Kara Kays, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Thriveworks in Colorado Springs, Colorado, told Newsweek the husband was right to express himself. He just needed to do it in a "more beneficial way."

"The husband can address these concerns speaking from his own perspective of what is occurring in a loving and respectful manner," she said. "It is important to bring the concerns to his wife. If he doesn't, there is a chance the behavior will persist while resentment may begin to grow," she said.

Kays urged the man to sit down with his wife and "air out his concerns" to try to understand her perspective and "ask for ways to support a change in behavior."

Many commenters sided with the man, despite the severity of his response. "Who promises a three week old plastic surgery because they take after their father?" one Redditor asked. "She needs to talk to a professional."

Another said: "Get your wife some therapy before she ruins that little girl's life." A third wrote: "I get she may have postpartum depression but she doesn't have to verbalize her thoughts and keep them to herself."

A fourth warned: "Instead of making sure her daughter is proud of the way she looks, this woman is already telling her she's not good enough."

The thread comes just months after a woman took to Reddit to slam her boyfriend for calling their new baby "ugly."

In another instance, a mother-in-law was castigated for commenting on a newborn's looks. Worse still, another woman drew stunned responses after making a comment about someone who suffered a stillbirth.

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to u/Pizza-lover for comment.

Have you noticed any red flags that made you end a relationship? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.