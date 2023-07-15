Mom and Daughter Share Their Weight-Loss Secrets After Losing 120lb

Losing weight is a huge and very personal task and something that is very hard to find the motivation to do alone.

A mother-and-daughter duo went viral on TikTok after posting their before-and- after photos two days ago, after losing combined weight of 120 pounds.

In a viral video with over 1.2 million views, Ellie Young, 29, and her mother, Julie Young, 55, show their bodies last year, and then the footage cuts to them now, after losing the weight. Through watching her diet and calorie-counting, Ellie managed to go from 191.8 pounds to 163.8 pounds, while her mother went from 254.8 pounds to 162 pounds with the help of a gastric sleeve.

From left: Ellie Young, 29, before and after her 28lb weight loss. She lost the amount through watching her diet and calorie-counting. Courtesy of Ellie Young

"I just felt rubbish in clothing and didn't feel confident anymore, and I've always been conscious of my belly," Ellie told Newsweek. "My mom lost both her parents in the space of four months just over two years ago," she added. "She was eating really badly and got into a rut. She decided last year that something needed to change and she needed to get healthier."

Ellie began by documenting what she was eating daily, taking note of her calorie intake. She then started to move more, going on walks every day. "I chose calorie counting after trying every diet going," she said. "I just never stuck to it! But, calorie counting, I can still enjoy the foods I love just on a smaller scale, so it's easier to stick to it."

Her mother did extensive research on different hospitals for the procedure. "She finally found one in Turkey, had a consultation and booked to go there for the operation," said Ellie.

"I had tried all different diets but always ended up failing and gaining more than I had lost so I knew I had to take a more drastic route to get the results I wanted. It's the best thing I ever did," said Julie.

A body mass index (BMI) over 25 is considered overweight, and 30 is obese, according to the World Health Organization. "The issue has grown to epidemic proportions, with over 4 million people dying each year as a result of being overweight or obese in 2017, according to the global burden of disease," the WHO reports.

Julie Young, 55, before and after her 92.8lb weight loss. She underwent a gastric-sleeve operation. Courtesy of Julie Young

Losing weight is both a physical and mental struggle, and overhauling your lifestyle and making time for exercise can be a huge challenge.

"I just love food," said Ellie, "and sometimes I just want to stuff myself with rubbish foods. But when I look back at photos of myself, I quickly remember that I don't want to be that person anymore."

Julie struggled slightly after her operation, and struggled to get enough protein. "I was just feeling very full very quickly and I also had to give up my beloved Pepsi Max. I used to drink it every day, but since the operation, I can't stand it anymore."

The mother-daughter duo supported each other through the process. "We shared meal ideas, did food shops together and started walking most mornings. It helped having each other when we were having a bad day as we could motivate each other to keep going," said Ellie.

The pair feel transformed after their weight-loss journeys. "I feel amazing. It's crazy how a little weight loss can make you feel so much happier and more confident in outfits," said Ellie.

Her mother agreed, saying, "I feel amazing, too. I've got my confidence back that I lost over the years. I feel healthier and wish I had done it sooner."

Ellie and Julie's Top Three Tips for Starting Your Weight-Loss Journey

Only you can change it nobody else can lose it for you.

If you decide to have weight-loss surgery, do your research of hospitals and surgeons. There are often Facebook groups where people discuss their stories and experiences. This really helped mom make her decision after reading the fabulous success stories.

If you have a bad day, don't worry you have the next day to get back to it! It won't happen overnight but just keep going. It's so worth the feeling and bringing your confidence back!

Users on TikTok were full of praise for the mother-and-daughter duo.

"Amazing but double amazing for your mum! Unrecognizable! Xx," commented one user.

"I have no words, I need the secret recipe cause damn your mum looks amazing and it makes her look a lot younger too. Have a fab time," posted another.

"Wow that's incredible! Beautiful ladies," wrote a third.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work, and your story could be featured on "WSID" at Newsweek.