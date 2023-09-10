Shock Over What 'Gen Z' Daughter and Boyfriend Are Doing Behind Closed Door

The mom of a young woman from California has left the internet in shock after revealing what her daughter and her boyfriend do when they're alone behind closed doors.

The post, shared on TikTok earlier in August, under the username Cgoladyboss, comes with a caption that says: "When you come home and your daughter and her boyfriend are in her room with the door closed."

In the eight-second clip, the mom opens her daughter's bedroom door, and rather than finding something scandalous on the other side, reveals that the teenagers are playing video games on separate screens without remotely paying attention to each other.

"Gen Z relationships," the mother wrote, adding some sarcastic hashtags to her post that included "parentingfail," and "momlife," among others.

Research by YPulse shows that around 95 percent of Gen Zers and Millennials play video games in some capacity. Of them, more than half say they play on console weekly or more often, and about 60 percent say they play mobile games weekly or more often.

Gamers don't always play in isolation anymore. In fact, according to the survey, the majority of players are actually hanging out with their friends while playing, either physically or just virtually over their computer.

For Generation Z, video games are most likely to influence the other media they consume. About 45 percent of games in this age range say that the video games they play influence their taste in music, and 42 percent say it also impacts their TV choices. For 9 percent of them, gaming even influences their career.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 14.2 million views and 1.9 million likes on the platform.

One user, clarlam_ commented: "They're playing as a duo. So cute," adding heart emojis."

Justamomoffour wrote in response to the video: "This is what my son describes as the best date ever."

TikTok user Stella Bella commented: "That's a healthy relationship."

Another TikTok user, RaTt, could relate to the teens' cute moment: "My SO will play video games at one end of the desk and I'll draw or play my own at the other end. It's our agreed 'alone time.'"

