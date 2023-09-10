Family & Parenting

Shock Over What 'Gen Z' Daughter and Boyfriend Are Doing Behind Closed Door

By
Family & Parenting Parenting Moms TikTok Gen z

The mom of a young woman from California has left the internet in shock after revealing what her daughter and her boyfriend do when they're alone behind closed doors.

The post, shared on TikTok earlier in August, under the username Cgoladyboss, comes with a caption that says: "When you come home and your daughter and her boyfriend are in her room with the door closed."

In the eight-second clip, the mom opens her daughter's bedroom door, and rather than finding something scandalous on the other side, reveals that the teenagers are playing video games on separate screens without remotely paying attention to each other.

"Gen Z relationships," the mother wrote, adding some sarcastic hashtags to her post that included "parentingfail," and "momlife," among others.

mom discovers what daughter does with boyfriend
Stock image of a woman peeking through a door. A mom delighted TikTok viewers after revealing that her daughter and her boyfriend were just playing video games together in her bedroom. Getty Images

Research by YPulse shows that around 95 percent of Gen Zers and Millennials play video games in some capacity. Of them, more than half say they play on console weekly or more often, and about 60 percent say they play mobile games weekly or more often.

Gamers don't always play in isolation anymore. In fact, according to the survey, the majority of players are actually hanging out with their friends while playing, either physically or just virtually over their computer.

For Generation Z, video games are most likely to influence the other media they consume. About 45 percent of games in this age range say that the video games they play influence their taste in music, and 42 percent say it also impacts their TV choices. For 9 percent of them, gaming even influences their career.

@cgoladyboss

#parentingfail #genz #relationships #gamers #dating #momlife #fyp #blowthisup #foryoupage

♬ Spongebob Closing Theme Song Music - Ocean Floor Orchestra

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 14.2 million views and 1.9 million likes on the platform.

One user, clarlam_ commented: "They're playing as a duo. So cute," adding heart emojis."

Justamomoffour wrote in response to the video: "This is what my son describes as the best date ever."

TikTok user Stella Bella commented: "That's a healthy relationship."

Another TikTok user, RaTt, could relate to the teens' cute moment: "My SO will play video games at one end of the desk and I'll draw or play my own at the other end. It's our agreed 'alone time.'"

Newsweek reached out to Cgoladyboss via TikTok chat for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a similar family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC