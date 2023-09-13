Mom-Of-Four Killed While Trying To Save Injured Dog in Busy Road: Police

A woman was struck and killed by an oncoming driver as she tried to save an injured dog in the middle of a street, according to Florida law enforcement.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) was alerted following reports of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle around half a mile south of the city's main college campus at about 10:21 p.m. on September 11.

A JSO spokesperson told Newsweek in a statement sent via email: "A good Samaritan stopped her vehicle in the center turn lane of University Boulevard and attempted to retrieve an injured dog that had been struck by a vehicle and was lying in the southbound lane of travel.

"A small SUV southbound on University Boulevard struck the good Samaritan who was in the southbound lane of travel.

Stock image of a police car. A woman described as a "good Samaritan" died after being struck by a vehicle while trying to rescue an injured dog.

"Jacksonville Fire Rescue transported the white female victim to a local hospital where unfortunately she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with JSO detectives. There is no sign of impairment."

The street receives regular traffic every day and is lined with businesses, gas stations and other outlets.

Deputies did not comment on the condition of the dog or if it had been retrieved and placed in a shelter or whether it was still loose.

The JSO did not confirm to Newsweek about whether any charges were brought against the driver of the SUV.

Following the crash, police blocked off the street for several hours as officers carried out an investigation.

The JSO told Newsweek the death was the 137th traffic fatality in Dival County, which covers the entire city, since January 1, this year.

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were a total of 261,985 crashes across the state between January 1 and September 9 this year.

It added there were 2,065 fatal crashes across the state of which 482 were pedestrian deaths.

The National Safety Council (NSC) said: " In 2021, Massachusetts and Hawaii had the lowest death rates per 100,000 population and Mississippi had the highest.

"However, when assessing fatality risk per 100 million miles traveled, Massachusetts had the lowest rate, and South Carolina had the highest.

The NSC continued: "Finally, when comparing fatality risk per 10,000 registered vehicles; Minnesota, Rhode Island, Hawaii, New Hampshire, and Washington had the lowest rates, while Mississippi had the highest."

In comparison, for Florida the number of traffic deaths among residents in the state was 3,906 and the number of traffic deaths happening in the state was 3,738.

It also had a motor vehicle death rate of 17.9 out of every 100,000 population when adjusted for the 2021 population.