Mom's Fury Over Family Member's Response to Niece Asking for Prayer Slammed

A Redditor who told their niece they don't believe in God is being supported online after receiving the full wrath of their religious sister.

User u/4runnnn relayed the incident in a post to Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum. At a family dinner, their 6-year-old niece asked everyone to say grace before they eat. The poster told her that not everyone prays, confusing the girl.

"She said her mom told her if you don't pray you are going to hell," the Redditor wrote. "I said I don't believe in any of that."

They explained to their niece that people have different beliefs, and while it's fine to be religious, it's not right to force beliefs onto others. Now, their sister is furious with the poster for contradicting her teachings.

"According to previous talks with her mother, [my niece] has 'a great fear and love for Jesus,'" the Redditor said. "Eternity in Hell is a terrible thing to teach a kid."

Reddit users of all beliefs sided with the poster, with the story receiving 12,000 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

The Number of Christians in America is Declining

According to Pew Research Center, Christianity is still the United States' most prominent religion. Sixty-four percent of U.S. citizens (including children) identify as Christian, but the number is declining.

The number of people describing themselves as religious "nones" has been steadily rising since the 1990s, making up 30 percent of the American population. Other religions, such as Judaism, Buddhism and Islam, total 6 percent.

James Miller, a psychotherapist and host of the self-development and well-being radio show LIFEOLOGY, said navigating religious differences in families can be tough.

"For many, religion is the foundation for how one navigates life, the framework for how one understands their place in the world," he told Newsweek.

Deeply-held beliefs can make it hard to understand another's perspective. However, this doesn't make it acceptable for religious family members to push their faith onto you.

If a relative tries to convert you or pressure you into taking part in rituals that make you comfortable, Miller said the first step is to create a healthy boundary.

"Gently remind them that you'd prefer not to have religion be a topic of conversation," he said.

And if they continue to push your boundaries, calmly refuse to discuss the topic or end the conversation. If this approach doesn't work and they won't respect your beliefs, it may be time to end the relationship.

'You Told the Truth'

Fellow Redditors backed 4runnnn, voting them "NTA" or "Not the A******" in the situation.

"Of course someone who threatens someone with hell is going to be angry with you for saying it doesn't exist," said user panic_bread.

"You told the truth not everyone is religious, she was going to learn sooner or later," wrote ariesgal11.

"Her mom sounds like a major a****** if the very concept of differing beliefs is something she didn't want her daughter to know," commented Happy-Viper.

Redditor Barondarby said: "I had exactly the same conversation with my niece several decades ago. She'll probably thank you someday. Mine did."

