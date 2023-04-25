Mom Left in Hysterics by Toddler Secretly Recording Her 'Chaotic Singing'

When this mom looked on her camera roll, she didn't expect to find a video of herself singing a nursery rhyme to her toddler.

Laken Carter's version of The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round has been a hit online as the comical clip has racked up 1.9 million views on TikTok.

In the video, Carter is putting socks on her daughter Trix's feet. The onscreen text states: "You give your phone to your kid to distract them in the changing rooms after swimming lessons."

A screenshot from the viral video that shows Laken Carter putting socks on her daughter in the changing rooms. The other image (R) shows Laken holding her daughter Trix. TikTok/@laken.vanderee

The caption reads "The way I was HOWLING when I found this video that Trix took of me." The clip has delighted hundreds of thousands online and has left the yoga instructor mom impressed with her 13-month-old's recording skills.

She told Newsweek: "When I first saw the video I couldn't stop laughing! She's recorded me or taken pictures of me accidentally before when I passed my phone to her but this video was just hilarious.

"I was impressed with the way she was pointing the camera right at me and the little zoom in and out! I was like get this kid on a set."

The internet can't get enough of the video that already has 238,700 likes since it was posted on April 25.

While Carter sings the correct words, she has changed the melody of the American folk song that was released in the 1930s, according to radio station Classic FM. The children's song is attributed to Verna Hills.

Over time, the lyrics may have changed but by the looks of things, nobody has ever heard Carter's rendition of the nursery rhyme before.

More than 2,700 TikTok users have commented on the clip and the top comment has 44,000 likes.

It said: "It's the chaotic singing of Wheels on the Bus for me."

"This is THE most relatable video I have ever seen in my entire life. I can't breathe rn [right now]. We [really] are all the same," said another.

Another user said: "The 'Waaa Waaa Waaa' was too good."

The clip has also been dubbed as the most "relatable" video by other parents who state their go-to song is the same.

One user said: "This is literally me. why is Wheels on the Bus the go-to song? I literally whisper this rhyme to put my boy to sleep as well. iSINGitfor everything."

"Viral mom material right hurrrrrr," said another.

Previously, Newsweek shared the moment a plane's passengers helped a mom calm her crying baby down by singing Baby Shark.

