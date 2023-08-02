Mom on Meth Used Stun Gun on Child Who Wanted Milk: Police

A Kentucky mother is accused of using a stun gun known for producing "intolerable pain" on her 6-year-old son while she was high on drugs.

Mary Cirillo, 26, of Frankfort, has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12, according to local news reports citing the Frankfort Police Department (FPD).

Police said Cirillo was taken into custody after reportedly using a Sabre S-1005 Stun Gun on her son last month while she was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The Sabre S-1005, according to the product listing on Sabre's website, is used for quick immobilization of an individual. The stun gun is meant for "extreme stopping power" by emitting "intolerable pain."

A Taser C2 stun gun is pictured. A Kentucky mother is accused of using a stun gun as punishment on her 6-year-old. Ethan Miller/Getty

Newsweek reached out via email on Wednesday to FPD for comment. Court records did not state whether Cirillo had retained an attorney.

The 6-year-old's condition was unknown at the time of publication. It was also unclear how the incident came to the FPD's attention.

Police said that Cirillo used the stun gun on her young son for "misbehaving because he wanted strawberry milk," according to local news reports citing the arrest citation.

The document stated that "on or around July 7," Cirillo used the stun gun on her son's left arm, "causing pain and torture."

The mother, according to the citation, said she estimated that she used the device on the child for about five seconds. However, police said, Cirillo told authorities that she was under the influence of meth and marijuana at the time, and that she "wasn't in the right state of mind."

Cirillo also allowed her boyfriend to use the same stun gun ""to cause cruel and unusual punishment" on her son during an earlier incident on June 30, according to police. She told investigators that the little boy was "misbehaving."

Police said she also told officers that while she and her boyfriend were upset with the little boy, they were not intentionally trying to hurt him.

Details about Cirillo's boyfriend, including whether he also faces charges, were not released at the time of publication.

Cirillo was booked into Franklin County Regional Jail on July 28 where she is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to court records. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday.