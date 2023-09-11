Internet Obsessed With Mom's Hack for Packing Toddler's Vacation Clothes

A mom has been praised by internet users for sharing her travel hack that aims to make packing easier.

In the August 15 post, with almost 400,000 views and 13,000 likes, Maggie May (@im__maggie) said she doesn't want to spend any time looking for items when on vacation with her two children. So she decided to fork out $8 on an over-the-door shoe rack but stuffed it with outfits instead.

The organized mom put the baby's clothes in the bottom, swimsuits and hats in the middle and her toddler's clothing in the top compartments, with 24 large mesh pockets in total. During the video, Maggie says that the organizer saved so much time and it was perfect for kids' clothes. She adds that her husband didn't have the hassle of styling an outfit as the matching top and bottoms were in each pouch.

A mom is packing, with her baby sitting on a bed. One woman's baggage trick has racked up hundreds of thousands of views online. AND-ONE/iStock/Getty Images Plus

While vacations are the perfect time to create more memories and relax, many parents find them extremely stressful. Parents prefer to travel via a vehicle as opposed to flying with children, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Diono for its Lifetime Journey Care launch. And 72 percent of 2,000 parents pack at least one bag or suitcase for their children while on the road.

Participants added that their travel hacks to help keep their children entertained to ensure a smoother road trip. Most opted for toys (38 percent) and snacks (38 percent) along with electronic devices. While other hacks included traveling during the night and making frequent pit stops to make the journey seem shorter.

Some of these options are not possible when traveling on a plane, but Maggie's bargain find may make some parents packing a little easier.

More than a handful of TikTok users have called the hack "genius" and some have said that the storage organizer can be used for other things.

One user wrote: "This is such a great idea I need to do this for my hospital stay."

"I do this for my kids for school, so outfits are ready everyday," a second commented.

However, some people have their doubts, with a third posting: "I like it but I feel like it took up way more space than it would have otherwise."

Another added: "I use zip lock bags and put the dirty clothes in the zip lock bags."

Newsweek reached out to @im__maggie for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.