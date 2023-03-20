Mom Not Taking Small Children on Honeymoon Backed: 'Anxious'

A woman has received the green light from internet users to go on a 10-day holiday with her husband, but without their two children.

The woman shared in a post online that after seven years of marriage, she and her other half are keen to go on a honeymoon, but they are worried about the impact that their absence could have on their young children's wellbeing.

One of the children is almost five months old, and the other is just over a year and a half.

"My parents have very generously offered to have [the children]," the woman wrote. "They've had them before but the longest duration has been for 3 days (all was fine). The youngest goes to my parents at least one day a week whilst I work and has done since they were 6-months-old so is well used to them," she added.

The woman shared that while she's excited about the romantic getaway and care plans have been arranged for her children, a close friend has encouraged her to question her decision to leave the kids behind.

The post reads: "A friend has made me second guess myself, she looked frankly horrified when I said we weren't taking them and said how young they still were, how long we'd be gone for. This will be the first time we'll have gone on holiday without them. I'm now starting to worry I will traumatize them by leaving them for 10 days."

Since it was shared to Mumsnet on March 18 by @StrawberryButtons, the post, which can be seen here, has received over 170 comments with most users rushing to the defense of the mother.

"Go, enjoy yourselves. If your parents are capable and the kids get on well with them then I don't see a problem," one user wrote.

Another added: "Don't give it a second thought. Go and enjoy yourselves. The kids will be fine."

"I think people are very different about this sort of thing. I couldn't have done it, but I absolutely wouldn't judge anyone who does! Enjoy yourselves," commented another user, sharing their support.

How Can You Maintain a Good Relationship With Small Children?

It can be hard to keep the spark in a relationship alive when both parties' lives are consumed with the demands of work or caring for small children.

Callisto Adams, a dating and relationship expert, told Newsweek that parenting can represent an individual challenge and a collective one.

"That tends to create a space of thinking where the child has the main focus, is seen as the only priority, and stress is on board for sure," she added.

The relationship expert went on to say that maintaining a good relationship with your partner when becoming parents requires both sides to be willing to contribute to the sense of partnership with one another.

"That means letting one another know you're there for them, helping one another with the parenthood duties, communicating well, expressing and actively listening to each other's concerns, and spending time with one another alone," Adams explained.

Are you and your friend stuck in an argument? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.