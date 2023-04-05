Mom Refusing to Let Homeless Best Friend Move in Backed: 'I Don't Care'

A woman refusing to let her homeless friend and her "bum" boyfriend move in with her is being backed online.

User Keyreading_9644 recently posted her dilemma to Reddit's True Off My Chest forum, where people can anonymously share their personal issues with the web.

The 26-year-old said that she and her best friend used to party together. Despite u/Keyreading_9644 "straightening up" her life and leaving the party scene behind, the two are still close.

The friend and her boyfriend have recently become homeless. The pair shared an apartment with another couple but were evicted for not paying rent. They are currently living in a hotel but money is tight.

"I offered her shelter, [but] the dogs and the 'bum' boyfriend however wouldn't be welcome," the Redditor said.

She explained that the boyfriend has been unemployed for the majority of the couple's three-to-four-year relationship, choosing to stay at home and play video games.

Along with not liking the boyfriend, u/Keyreading_9644 said her apartment is very small and unable to accommodate three people and two large dogs. She also has an infant son and refuses to let the situation affect his well-being.

The friend was unhappy with the poster's response, accusing her of "being jealous of their relationship."

"[She said] she's not leaving him and that I'm a s***** friend etc," she wrote. "I love her to death but the jealous of her relationship comment makes me not give a f***. I don't even care if they sleep in their car or even the sidewalk."

Fellow Redditors supported her decision, with the story receiving 5,500 upvotes and almost 500 comments.

What to Do if You Hate Your Friend's Partner?

You think your friend is amazing, so it can be tough to see them with someone who isn't worthy of their affection. Still, should you interfere if you don't like your pal's partner?

A 2016 study found that support from friends and family can make or break a romance. If a person's loved ones like their partner, then the couple is more likely to stay together, while animosity can drive a wedge in the relationship.

Marni Goldman, a certified life coach and the author of True to Myself said you can't dictate who someone dates. All you can do is be supportive, and let them know you'll be there if the relationship breaks down.

"It's infuriating, watching from the sidelines, a friend who is so deserving of love, being treated with disrespect and cruelty," she told Newsweek. "But remember, we're all human, and really try to be non-judgmental."

Nevertheless, she recommends setting boundaries to protect your mental health and help your friendship to survive.

"Our energy and time are so precious," she said. "We can't live our life worried about others."

'No Is the Only Thing You Need to Say'

Reddit users believed that u/Keyreading_9644 had made the right call and urged her not to give in to her friend's request.

"Let her in and when you come home from work the bf and dogs will be there," warned Redditor Panzer22222.

"Once they're in good luck getting rid of them. They'll be content to mooch," u/Tinycerveza commented.

"Don't bring anybody into your space that has a track record of bad decisions. Let her figure it out," u/Vanna_Versedd said.

"Your priority is your infant and yourself. You don't need large dogs and a jobless man-child around," commented Sure_Construction943.

Redditor u/albatross6232 suggested the friendship had run its course, writing: "You sometimes grow out of relationships and into new ones. You've grown out of this relationship and into that of a parent and a responsible person. No is the only thing you need to say."

