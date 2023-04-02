Mom Revamps Bathroom Sink for Only $50 Using Edible Glitter From Walmart

A mom has impressed the internet by giving her bathroom sink a clever makeover using epoxy resin and edible glitter.

Transforming a once drab bathroom sink into a stand-out marble piece, Lauren, 34 from Oklahoma shared her creation on TikTok.

With over 1.7 million views she completed the DIY project with only items she had in her home.

"The Amazon marble kit inspired me," Lauren told Newsweek.

A picture of the finished faux marble sink created by mom Lauren using only epoxy resin, paint and edible glitter. lalaasshley/TikTok

In recent years, thousands of DIY fans have taken to the internet to share their love of an at-home epoxy kit that creates a beautiful marble finish for around $200.

But Lauren didn't even opt for this and instead used materials she already had around the house.

"I didn't use the kit," Lauren said. "I had paint at home and Walmart had the epoxy for around $40 so I thought I'd just use what I had."

It took a few goes to get to where she was pleased with the result, but for the final finish, she used epoxy and some edible gold glitter.

First mixing gold and white epoxy, she started pouring it onto the countertop before using a heat gun to mix it around.

"It was totally spur of the moment," she said. "I had the black and white paint already and I mixed that together so I didn't have to spend any money on it."

Having recently made some cupcakes, she also had some left-over edible glitter and decided to include it to add a little sparkle to the project.

"I thought I'd see how it looked and in my opinion it turned out really pretty," she said.

Earlier this month a mom revealed how she created a custom play-station for her kids' Lego using an old vanity and some spray paint. While a renter revealed all of the DIY her landlord didn't notice during an inspection.

In the comments, other TikTok users shared their reactions to the DIY.

"I'm actually really impressed that you kept going and ended up with something awesome," said one commenter. While another wrote: "I trusted the process and I'm glad I did. The final one is GORGEOUS."

"I spent around $50 altogether," said Lauren. "I still love the result and so far it's lasted really well—so much so that I've thought about doing my kids' bathroom counters."

After sharing her DIY efforts, Lauren hopes that it will inspire others to have a go at their own DIY projects: "I recommend everyone to try DIY anything. It's fun to use your imagination and therapeutic, at least for me—I've been doing other epoxy projects since then and it's become a new hobby," she said.

