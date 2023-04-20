'Heartless' Mom Slammed for Not Letting Daughter and Kids Move Back Home

A mom has been dubbed "heartless" by Reddit users, after refusing to allow her young daughter and two grandchildren to move in with her.

Sharing her story on Reddit, user u/aerielview explained that her 24-year-old daughter Mallory has just split from her cheating husband.

As the apartment is in his name, Mallory has just 30 days to find somewhere new to live. This is despite the former couple sharing two children, aged 2 and 6 months old.

Distraught, Mallory asked the poster if she and the kids could move back in with her. The children would spend alternating weeks with each parent, but Mallory assures her mom she's "not looking for childcare" and will pay rent.

However, aerielview explained that she has "always raised her children to be independent," and that letting Mallory move home would be a "step backward" for her.

"I didn't kick them out at 18, but I did encourage them to start doing things on their own," the poster explained.

She asked Mallory "how her credit score was." When Mallory said it was good enough to get an apartment, she offered to pay for the deposit and eight months' rent instead.

"She's not wealthy by any means, but she does well for herself and her husband is already agreeing to give her money weekly," aerielview wrote.

"She just wants emotional support. I told her I could do that with her living in her own place."

In response, Mallory broke down in tears, saying "she really needs her mom right now." The poster told her that everything would be fine, but unsurprisingly, her other children are angry with her decision.

"They pointed out I have plenty of room," the poster wrote. "They called me heartless."

Reddit users agreed that aerielview was in the wrong, with the post receiving 8,500 upvotes and over 3,000 comments.

You're Not the Problem, Your Parents Are

Marni Goldman—a certified life coach and the author of True to Myself—told Newsweek that parental rejection can be debilitating for a person's self-worth.

"You might look in the mirror and wonder, 'How will anybody ever love me if my parents don't?'" she said.

Goldman added that, when people feel unwanted, they often gravitate toward toxic individuals. These relationships further erode their self-esteem, and it becomes a vicious cycle.

Although breaking negative patterns isn't easy, Goldman said accepting that your parents are the problem—not you—is the first step.

"Your worth is not contingent upon somebody else's love for you," she said. "Know your worth."

'She Just Needs Her Mom'

In the poll attached to the post, users criticized aerielview for the situation.

"You're disgusting," wrote CyberAceKina. "She just needs her mom and instead you act as cold as a government charity to her."

"I'm always sad when people think money is the same thing as love and attention," Agreeable_Hour7182 posted.

"She just got finished learning her husband's love was conditional, only to find out that her mom's love is too," commented littlewoolhat.

"Maybe if she had a better safety net, she would have taken a little more time and found a real life partner and wouldn't be dumped with kids at 24," wrote BooRoWo. "I can't imagine being this heartless to my daughter."

