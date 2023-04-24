News

Mom and Teen Daughter Found Shot Dead in Apartment: Police

News California Shooting Guns Crime

A California mother and her 13-year-old daughter were allegedly shot dead in a case of domestic violence, according to family members.

Desiree Jenkins and her mother, Rebecca Jenkins, 44, were shot in an apartment on Birch Street near 94th Avenue, in Oakland, at about 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Fox affiliate KTVU, Oakland police said a second child was shot and taken to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Desiree, a Montera Middle School student, was having a sleepover with her friend during the time of the shooting, the network reported.

A file photo of police cars. The mother and daughter were shot dead in an Oakland apartment. Getty

The network also reported they had been shot by Rebecca's boyfriend during an argument between the couple.

There were also two other children, a seven-year-old and an infant, inside the apartment at the time of the shootings, but they were unharmed.

KTVU learned that Antonio Lamont Powell, 46, was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault with a firearm.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country, there have been five fatal shootings in Oakland this month. The same database found there had been 25 fatal shootings in Oakland since January 1.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up on Sunday, April 24, asking for donations to cover the burial costs of Desiree and Rebecca.

The campaign by Justine Potter read: "My stepmom and step-sister have been called home and taken from us too soon.

"Due to domestic violence, they both lost their lives. I am starting this go fund me in hopes to raise enough money for the cost of burials for both of them and possible extra for the 3 daughters that Rebecca leaves behind."

According to KTVU, Desiree's father, Jaron Jenkins, said in a Facebook post: "Desiree was a respectful, loveable, energetic go-getter."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated domestic violence is a huge problem in the U.S. and added: "Data from U.S. crime reports suggest that about 1 in 5 homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner.

"The reports also found that over half of female homicide victims in the United States are killed by a current or former male intimate partner."

It added: "The lifetime economic cost associated with medical services for IPV (intimate partner violence)-related injuries, lost productivity from paid work, criminal justice and other costs, is $3.6 trillion. The cost of IPV over a victim's lifetime was $103,767 for women and $23,414 for men."

Newsweek has contacted the Oakland Police Department for comment via email.

