Mom Urged to Dump Boyfriend Over 'Hostile' Behavior Toward Her Two Dogs

Online commenters have urged a woman to leave her boyfriend because "he makes no effort to hide his utter dislike" of her two dogs.

In a post shared on the U.K.-based forum Mumsnet earlier this month, she explained that her boyfriend, with whom she's been in a serious relationship for the past 18 months since her divorce, dislikes her dogs and doesn't even try to hide it.

Under the username HaggisBurger, she wrote: "I have 4 kids fairly busy house and two dogs. Think standard issue smallish Cockapoo / non-yappy types. Both are pretty well-behaved I think in the scheme of things. Will happily go into their crate together when directed and curl up together."

She continued: "They do however bark if they hear the doorbell / someone on the path. They don't bark otherwise. They sit on the floor or dog beds never sofas or beds or bedrooms. My house does not smell of dogs at all. They don't shed hair or slobber or fart."

Dogs are Americans' favorite pets. The American Pet Products Association's National Pet Owner Survey for 2021-2022 found that 70 percent of U.S. households, or 90.5 million homes, own a pet, with 70 million of them having a dog.

According to the Mumsnet poster, when she met her boyfriend she knew he wasn't a dog person, which was not a problem for her, even though "in an ideal world" he would be.

"It feels like now that the relationship is very established he makes no effort to hide his utter dislike of them. Recoils when they bark at doorbell, when they brush past him. Won't refer to them by name - just 'that dog is at the dishwasher' and so on," she wrote.

"He will come on dog walks but I suppose under sufferance. I just find it really upsetting and hostile. I love him and lots about him - he is thoughtful kind and caring. He does get (and like) that having the dogs makes me feel safer when kids are with their dad and stepmum and I'm on my own," she said.

If the situation were reversed, she would make an effort to try to like his pets, she said. Since her dogs have about five more years, it saddens her to see him shudder every time they're around.

Life coach Marni Goldman told Newsweek that after a divorce, the one thing we all need is peace and that it doesn't seem as if this woman has it.

Addressing the poster, Goldman said, "Right now, you are a super mom, with a full plate of four children and two fur babies. If you are going to share your time with anyone, they should bring out the best in you, not the stressed version of you. Unfortunately, not everyone has the same belief that dogs are a man's best friend. Bottom line, this is a dealbreaker. We shouldn't ask anybody to pretend to do or be something they are not.

"You deserve authenticity and love," Goldman continued. "If you want to go a little bit deeper, it's not about him pretending to like the dog. You're not allowing yourself to understand your worth. Show yourself love. Your heart knows not to settle for anything less. If it's not 100 percent happiness, next, bye!"

Mumsnet users were fairly divided on the mater, with 55 percent of the Am I Being Unreasonable poll voters going for not unreasonable.

One user, Newusernameaug, said: "It's a red flag - not because he's not a dog person, but because he's being a selfish a** and isn't willing to compromise and accept you and all of your family. What happens when one of the dc start to annoy him?"

And Boooooot wrote: "You can't force it unfortunately. I strongly dislike dogs and would pretend to like them for anyone, but then I wouldn't have started a relationship with someone who had them. I tolerate my husband's cat but that's it. I do not care for it and I have no interest in really interacting with it."

Another user, Sausagelove, commented: "He shouldn't be openly disliking them. He's a guest in your home and what they're doing is none of his business."

Walkinthewoodstoday said: "It won't work. What if after these dogs die, you want to have another and he doesn't? He's not a dog person and it's not working out for that reason."

Reugny added: "Your relationship doesn't work. Dogs are an intrinsic part of your life and he clearly detests them."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

