Mom-To-Be Urged Not To Give Baby Daughter Unusual Name: 'Can Be Bullied'

Mumsnet users are begging a pregnant woman to choose a different baby name, dubbing her intended choice "very strange" and "horrendous."

In a post on the parenting site's Talk forum, user BoldandBright asked for help selecting a middle name for her daughter.

"Expecting a baby girl and we've decided on [the] first name Hero," she wrote.

"Our other children have unusual but not unheard of names, with more traditional middle names, but struggling to find a name that flows nicely with Hero.

"Our first pick was Emilia but gone off it a little now, any suggestions?" she asked, adding, "Our last name is rare but not 'weird' or able to be turned into a joke, and begins with an S."

However, most users were too distracted by the unusual first name to offer useful suggestions, flooding the post with comments.

How To Choose the Perfect Baby Name

Although parents want their children to stand out for the right reasons, a quirky name comes with both pros and cons.

A 2011 study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology found that people with easily pronounceable names were more likely to get promoted, while researchers at Marquette University found that people with common names were more likely to be hired.

Still, it's not all bad news for those with unusual names. A study conducted by Beijing's Institute of Psychology discovered that unique names led to unique careers, such as film director or judge. While research from Arizona State University suggests that people with distinctive names are more confident than their peers, as well as more creative and open-minded.

Brett R. Williams, a licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) at the therapy support site ParentGuidance.org, said parents should approach naming their child with empathy.

"It is the ability to put yourself in someone else's shoes and understand their feelings," he told Newsweek.

"A name will affect a child's life for their whole life and therefore should be selected with care."

Parents should ponder how their child's name will impact their future, both positively and negatively, he suggested.

"If you are going to be a new parent, show love to your child and consider how they are going to feel," Williams said.

"It is easy to only think about how you care about a particular name or focus on what association you have with it. A name should not be about you, but for the admiration of your unborn."

Janice Robinson-Celeste, a parenting expert and author of Pride and Joy: African American Baby Celebrations, agrees that the decision holds "significant weight and importance."

"This choice will shape their identity and influence their life trajectory," she told Newsweek.

"A well-thought-out name can serve as a source of motivation and inspiration for your child during challenging times. It can remind them of their roots, values, and identity and give them the strength to persevere.

"By selecting a name that empowers your child and reflects their unique identity, you can give them a lifelong gift that they will cherish."

According to linguistic experts, the most beautiful names Americans can choose for a baby girl are Sophia, Zoe, Everly, Sophie, and Riley.

'The First Name Isn't Up for Discussion'

Mumsnet users were not a fan of the name "Hero," especially for a girl, with user Viviennemary calling it "awful."

"Hero is horrendous," agreed MajorCarolDanvers.

Louisa4987 wrote: "There's not much that sounds right with Hero to be honest (because it's hideous, especially for a girl)."

BurntOutGirl commented: "Before l read the full post, l thought it was a boy's name... and a pretentious one."

GettingItOutThere said: "THIS name is a huge reason to be picked on - poor kid."

Prettypaisleyslippers warned: "Your child is going to have a lifetime of [jokes] unless she has a decent back story."

DoesItMakeYouFeelBetter suggested the poster "choose something simple, because chances are she will go by her middle name anyway..."

However, some users loved the moniker, with several referencing the character from Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.

"Strong and gorgeous," commented BentleyRhythmAce.

"Absolutely adore the name Hero," agreed mamaes. "Hero Paige would be my pick."

"Look up the myth about Hero and Leander," advised StarbucksSmarterSister to the haters. "It's a Greek girl's name!

"This thread makes it obvious [that] schools need to teach more Shakespeare and the classics."

"It's a popular Japanese girls name too, although I think it's spelt Hiro," wrote SassyPants87.

"Hero Beatrice - to keep the Much Ado theme," suggested paradyning.

While jellybe commented: "[I] almost called my daughter it (I love Much Ado About Nothing). Hero Elizabeth would be lovely."

In response to the negative comments, BoldandBright said: "The first name isn't up for discussion really, we've chosen it.

"Any child with any name can be bullied. My brother was bullied in school and his name was George!

"Those of you that think you are amateur [comedians] please don't give up your day job! I'm aware it's a divisive name but I didn't ask for any input beyond a middle name."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

