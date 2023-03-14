Moment Dog 'Gave Up on Life' While Sliding Down Snowy Path Delights Viewers

A dog named Jay has left the internet in stitches after a video of him enjoying the snow outdoors went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok in February by his owner under the username Randicowper, the pit bull can be seen playing with the snow outside his home, sliding away, and then coming back to do it all over again.

The hilarious post, which has been reshared almost 30,000 times, comes with a caption that says: "That was the last time I saw my dog."

According to the dog training website Spirit Dog Training, their fur is short and as a result, pit bulls get cold quite quickly when temperatures are low outside. They shouldn't be left out without human supervision. How quickly they get cold depends on how cold it is as well as the physical shape of the dog.

"Your pit bull is probably fine while he is romping around in the snow or going on a walk with you. The heat his body generates during exercise will keep him warm and comfortable. If your pit bull is not moving, however, he can very quickly cool out," the website states.

It suggests that any temperature below 40 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit is too low to leave your pit bull outside for longer periods of time without supervision, especially if it's rainy or foggy. Puppies of this breed get cold even quicker, and you should not leave them outside when it's below 50 degrees Fahrenheit or wet and windy.

The post quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform, and it has so far received over 3.1 million views and 555,400 likes.

One user, sam, commented: "The confused tail wags." Momma said, "Word has it Charlie is still sliding." Jennnn added: "Did he make it back up?? Did he slide to Siberia? I must know what happened next."

Luna_wolf713 wrote: "It just gets better each time I watch." Shellie Webb said: "You can literally see the moment he gave up on life."

Another user, Spyder Jones, commented: "He just accepted his fate." User yipu2025 said: "Bro was flabbergasted." User heatleg1011 added: "The way he shook his head like 'no, no, noooooooooo."

Kai wrote "Mother... mother I need your assistance." Walls said: "OMG I laughed way too much at this." Aaron added: "The way he starts looking left and right."

Newsweek reached out to Randicowper for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.