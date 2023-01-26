Moment Harvard Students Stage Walk Out Protest Against Professor Goes Viral

More than 100 Harvard University students walked out of class on Wednesday rather than be taught by Professor John Comaroff, an anthropologist who has been accused of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, which he denies.

Comaroff was placed on unpaid leave in January 2022 after an internal Harvard review concluded he had violated the university's policies on sexual harassment and professional conduct, but has since returned to the classroom.

On Wednesday Comaroff was addressing a packed lecture theater when a student stood up and began making a statement that appeared to be read from her phone.

She said: "We don't want to be taught by someone who has still not been held accountable for, or made amends for their sexual misconduct. John Comaroff spent his career harassing, silencing and retaliating against students.

"He does not belong at Harvard. If you agree, please join us in walking out of this classroom because enough is enough."

At this point students held up posters emblazoned with slogans such as "Believe Survivors" and "Predator," then the majority of those present walked out of the lecture theater in one group.

A video of the incident, posted on Twitter by Harvard student Rosie Couture, has received more than 23,000 views on the platform.

Watch the moment 100+ @Harvard students walked out of John Comaroff’s classroom, a current professor and known sexual abuser.



We demand Comaroff resigns & @Harvard ends their complicity in sexual abuse and misogyny on campus. #WalkoutOnComaroff @OurHarvard pic.twitter.com/t38Blxfm2B — Rosie Couture ☂️ (@rosiecouturee) January 25, 2023

In September Comaroff returned to teaching after being placed on administrative leave for two years. During his first class that month five students staged a walkout, while dozens of others held a protest outside.

Earlier in January students plastered the door and exterior of Comaroff's office with posters branding him an "abuser" and demanding he resign.

Allegations of "unwanted touching, verbal sexual harassment and professional retaliation" were first raised against the professor in 2020, resulting in him being placed on leave.

One student claimed, in a later lawsuit, she faced "forced kissing, groping, persistent invitations to socialize alone off-campus, and coercive control."

In one incident Comaroff allegedly told a lesbian student she could face "corrective rape" in parts of Africa, comments she claimed during an interview with the New York Times were made with a "tone of enjoyment."

A Harvard review concluded Comaroff was responsible for "verbal sexual harassment," but didn't substantiate accusations of "unwanted sexual contact."

In a statement Comaroff's legal team said the professor "categorically denies ever harassing or retaliating against any student."

Speaking to student newspaper The Harvard Crimson they insisted he "is doing nothing to create unsafe conditions for any Harvard student."

The team added Comaroff is "fully authorized to teach Harvard students who sign up for his courses."

Newsweek has contacted Harvard University and Comaroff for comment.