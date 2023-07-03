Marriott Faces Boycott for Hosting Conservative Group Who Quoted Hitler

People are calling for a boycott of Marriott Hotels for hosting an event by Moms for Liberty, a group described once as "anti-government," who recently came under for quoting Adolf Hitler.

Founded in 2021, Moms for Liberty "combat what they consider the 'woke indoctrination' of children," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) who also described them as "anti-government."

Moms for Liberty has become a prominent voice for conservatives who want to increase parental say in their local school districts. The group's aim is also to call for book bans against materials that include sex education, gender-identity themes and the history of racism in the U.S.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. People have called for a boycott of the Marriott for hosting the summit. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America

But it made national headlines last week, when the organization's chapter in Hamilton County, Indiana, released a newsletter called The Parent Brigade on June 21 which included a quote from Nazi leader, Hitler, on the front page.

The quote read: "He alone, who OWNS youth, GAINS the future." Hitler said that quote in 1935 as a means to encourage young people to join the Hitler Youth, a Nazi organization.

While the group was quick to apologize and change the newsletter, it came under fire again while hosting an event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"We condemn Adolf Hitler's actions and his dark place in human history," Paige Miller, chapter chairwoman, said in a statement on Facebook. "We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and express our deepest apology."

The group hosted a summit at a Marriott Hotel in Philadelphia from June 29 - July 2, which counted former President Donald Trump as a speaker. Other prominent key addresses were delivered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who are running against Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

But many people have now called for a boycott of the hotel chain for allowing the summit to happen in one of their venues.

"Boycott@marriott for supporting #MomsForHitler," tweeted one person.

Another added: "F*** you@Marriott for continuing to host dangerous Hitler quoting hate group Moms For Liberty. I'll make sure to never stay at your hotels again. Shame on you."

And a third wrote: "Republicans are boycotting Bud Light because they made a single can of beer for a trans influencer. Democrats are boycotting Marriott because they hosted a conference for a Hitler quoting hate group. If you can't see the difference, there's no point explaining it to you."

However, some Twitter users defended the hotel chain, with one writing: "They are entitled to host any organization they choose." While another wrote they were "proud to support Marriott and Moms for Liberty."

Newsweek contacted Marriott and Moms for Liberty via email for comment.