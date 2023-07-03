Culture

Marriott Faces Boycott for Hosting Conservative Group Who Quoted Hitler

By
Culture Adolf hitler Hotels Boycott Hitler

People are calling for a boycott of Marriott Hotels for hosting an event by Moms for Liberty, a group described once as "anti-government," who recently came under for quoting Adolf Hitler.

Founded in 2021, Moms for Liberty "combat what they consider the 'woke indoctrination' of children," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) who also described them as "anti-government."

Moms for Liberty has become a prominent voice for conservatives who want to increase parental say in their local school districts. The group's aim is also to call for book bans against materials that include sex education, gender-identity themes and the history of racism in the U.S.

donald trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. People have called for a boycott of the Marriott for hosting the summit. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America

But it made national headlines last week, when the organization's chapter in Hamilton County, Indiana, released a newsletter called The Parent Brigade on June 21 which included a quote from Nazi leader, Hitler, on the front page.

The quote read: "He alone, who OWNS youth, GAINS the future." Hitler said that quote in 1935 as a means to encourage young people to join the Hitler Youth, a Nazi organization.

While the group was quick to apologize and change the newsletter, it came under fire again while hosting an event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"We condemn Adolf Hitler's actions and his dark place in human history," Paige Miller, chapter chairwoman, said in a statement on Facebook. "We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and express our deepest apology."

The group hosted a summit at a Marriott Hotel in Philadelphia from June 29 - July 2, which counted former President Donald Trump as a speaker. Other prominent key addresses were delivered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who are running against Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

But many people have now called for a boycott of the hotel chain for allowing the summit to happen in one of their venues.

Read more

"Boycott@marriott for supporting #MomsForHitler," tweeted one person.

Another added: "F*** you@Marriott for continuing to host dangerous Hitler quoting hate group Moms For Liberty. I'll make sure to never stay at your hotels again. Shame on you."

And a third wrote: "Republicans are boycotting Bud Light because they made a single can of beer for a trans influencer. Democrats are boycotting Marriott because they hosted a conference for a Hitler quoting hate group. If you can't see the difference, there's no point explaining it to you."

However, some Twitter users defended the hotel chain, with one writing: "They are entitled to host any organization they choose." While another wrote they were "proud to support Marriott and Moms for Liberty."

Newsweek contacted Marriott and Moms for Liberty via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC