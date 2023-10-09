BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST BET CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $150 BONUS OR $1,000 FIRST-BET SAFETY NET BET365 CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS POINTSBET CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Before you wager on Packers-Raiders, take a few minutes to look over our picks for the best Monday Night Football betting promos. You'll secure up to $4,900 in bonus bets and backed first bets from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, bet365, BetMGM and PointsBet.

Monday Night Football Betting Promos: $4900 Bonuses From DraftKings, More

While Monday night's game might not feature two of the top Super Bowl contenders, it does have potential playoff ramifications. While it might seem hyperbolic to imply potential playoff possibilities, it's important to note where these teams are in the standings. Green Bay can pull to within one game of the Detroit Lions with a win. The Raiders, meanwhile, would put themselves in a difficult position by losing their fourth-straight game.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Win or Lose From DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a significant bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer available to all prospective bettors. If you register for an account via our links, you won't need to enter a promo code. A $5 wager on any MNF betting market is all it'll take to earn $200 in bonus bets. You could wager $5 on the Raiders to win or Josh Jacobs to score a TD. Win or lose, you'll walk away with eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total). You'll also gain access to a no-sweat same-game parlay promo. This will back your qualifying SGP wager with bonus bets that will convey if your MNF SGP loses.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for Monday Night Football.

FanDuel Sportsbook Brings $200 Guaranteed Bonus for MNF

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the second offer on our list of Monday Night Football betting promos. Just like DraftKings, FanDuel is offering a bet $5, get $200 bonus to players regardless of whether their first bet wins or loses. If your first bet ends up winning, not only would you get $200 in bonus bets, but you'd also earn a cash profit and your initial stake. As if that weren't enough, you can also grab a 50% profit boost token to apply to a 3+ leg same-game parlay. You can also opt-into a no-sweat same-game parlay for MNF and get back bonus bets if that SGP loses.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and wager on Monday Night Football.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers $1,000 First Bet, Caesars $250 Bonus to Kentucky Players

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 BONUS BET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWK1000 STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook has a fantastic new user promo of their own for prospective players. If you take the time to sign up for a Caesars account, the sportsbook will back your initial cash wager with a bonus bet of up to $1,000. What that means is you will be able to choose any MNF betting market and place your first bet knowing you'll get a second chance if the wager loses. For example, if you bet $250 on the Raiders to win, but they lose, you'd get back a $250 bonus bet to use on another game.

There's also a separate offer for bettors in the Bluegrass State. Kentucky bettors can sign up for a bet $50, get $250 bonus offer. This $250 bonus will convey regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to grab a $1,000 first bet for any game. Sign up with Caesars Kentucky promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net From Bet365

bet365 BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 has two offers for players to choose from. The first is a straightforward bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer. With this promo, your first $5+ wager will earn you a 30x return in bonus bets no matter what. You could instead pick a $1,000 first bet that will back your wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Players in Kentucky, on the other hand, can forego both of these offers and bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets. Simply put, bet365 has an offer for everyone.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets or a $1,000 first-bet safety net. Register with bet365 KY bonus code NEWSKY to bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets.

Grab a $1,500 First Bet From BetMGM

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The next offer on this list of Monday Night Football betting promos is a $1,500 first-bet offer from BetMGM. New bettors who register with bonus code NEWSWEEK will secure a fully-backed first bet of up to $1,500. If your initial cash wager on Packers-Raiders settles as a win, you'll get back your stake and cash winnings. If it loses, however, you'll get five equal bonus bets to use on other games. A losing $1,200 wager on the Packers to cover would earn you five $240 bonus bets to use on NFL Week 6, the MLB Playoffs, college football and more.

Get a $1,500 first-bet offer for Monday Night Football when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

PointsBet Enters Monday Night With $1,000 Second-Chance Bets

PointsBet UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS CLAIM OFFER States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

PointsBet has the final offer on our list. In no way, shape or form is that a bad thing. PointsBet's offer has the longest window of any promo on this list. What you'll get with this offer of up to $1,000 in second-chance bets is essentially ten $100 backed wagers. Today, you'll be able to bet up to $100 on Monday Night Football. If the bet wins, you'll earn a cash profit. If it loses, you'll get a second-chance bet of up to $100. You'll be able to complete the same process over the next nine days as a sportsbook user, totaling up to a potential $1,000 return in second-chance bets.

Sign up with PointsBet to lock-in up to $1,000 in second-chance bets for this week's NFL, MLB Playoffs and college football games.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.