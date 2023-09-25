BET $5, GET UP TO $350 BONUS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS POINTSBET CLAIM OFFER $1,000 FIRST BET CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $365 BONUS BETS BET365 CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Our picks for the best Monday Night Football betting promos will bring over $4,000 in potential bonuses. These offers are available for the Eagles-Bucs and Bengals-Rams games.

Monday Night Football Betting Promos for Eagles-Bucs, Bengals-Rams

The first game of the night features a pair of unbeaten teams, as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. Shortly after kickoff, the Bengals and Rams will get their game underway. Cincinnati is 0-2, while Los Angeles is 1-1. Let's take a closer look at these Monday Night Football betting promos.

Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed MNF Bonus, Early Payout Bonus From DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET UP TO $350! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The first offer on our list of Monday Night Football betting promos is a bet $5, get $200 offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. Not only will you secure a 40x return on your wager win or lose, but you'll also pick up $150 in no-sweat bets. After placing your first bet, you can take advantage of the Up 7 Early Win promo, which will pay out your money line bet early if your team takes a 7+ point lead at any time in the game.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose and $150 in no-sweat bets for Monday Night Football and more.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus From FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Another straightforward offer with a 40x guaranteed return is available with FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors who register through our links will apply our promo code automatically and unlock this bet $5, get $200 bonus bet offer. There are additional promos available, including multiple featured same-game parlays for both games.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of Monday Night Football.



PointsBet Brings $1,000 Second-Chance Bets for MNF

PointsBet UP TO $1,000 SECOND-CHANCE BETS CLAIM OFFER States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

PointsBet has a huge new user promo available to all prospective bettors. This offer comes with a potential $1,000 in second-chance bets for Monday Night Football and beyond. Instead of offering new players a $1,000 bonus bet, PointsBet is giving new users ten $100 second-chance bets. If your first wager of up to $100 on MNF loses, you'll get back a second-chance bet of up to $100 to use on another game. Over the next nine days, you'll have the same offer of a backed wager of up to $100.

Sign up with PointsBet to lock-in up to $1,000 in second-chance bets for games in the NFL and more this week.

Caesars Sportsbook's $1,000 Monday Night Football Bet

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 BONUS BET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWK1000 STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook has made things simple with a first wager of up to $1,000 on the sportsbook. With this offer, you can pick any betting market in either Monday Night Football game and wager up to $1,000. If your bet wins, Caesars will refund your bet along with cash winnings. However, if it loses, you'll receive a bonus bet of up to $1,000 to use on another game. Caesars also has odds boosts for tonight's matchups, which you can access through the boosts section.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to get Caesars' backing on your first wager of up to $1,000.

BetMGM's $1,500 First-Bet Offer for MNF Double-Header

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

All prospective players who sign up with BetMGM via our links will get their first cash wager backed by the sportsbook with five bonus bets of equal value. If you were to bet $500 on the Buccaneers to win, but they lose, BetMGM would credit your account with five $100 bonus bets. BetMGM has multiple odds boosts and featured same-game parlays for tonight's MNF double-header, which you can find on the home screen of the app.

Get a $1,500 first-bet offer when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK ahead of Monday Night Football.



Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus Bets for MNF From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSXLM 21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The final offer on our list of Monday Night Football betting promos comes from bet365. Any new player who signs up for an account will earn $365 in bonus bets win or lose with a $1 bet on either Monday Night Football game. You can wager on any game or player market to earn this bonus. The only downside is the offer is limited to the states where bet365 is available: Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets for Monday Night Football.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.