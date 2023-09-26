Monday Night Football: Joe Burrow Is Reaping the Rewards of Modern QB Bias

Heading into Week 3's edition of Monday Night Football, the largest question was Joe Burrow's status. The Cincinnati Bengals' signal-caller had been dealing with a nagging calf issue since the preseason and, after struggling through his first two games, it was unclear if he'd be able to go. But with his club already sitting at 0-2, the quarterback decided to tough it out.

When the dust cleared, Burrow was the hero. The Bengals won, he avoided further injury, and everything was happy in Cincy.

Except there was one problem: The star QB didn't actually do that much.

Ultimately, though, that didn't matter. The NFL is currently a quarterback-centric league, and Burrow reaped the narrative rewards of that on Monday night.

Let's break it down.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates as he walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams on September 25, 2023. The quarterback hung tough despite injury. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Burrow Hung Tough, but His Stat Line Wasn't Special

Before going any further, let's make it abundantly clear that Burrow deserves credit for putting himself on the line to help his team. While we can argue about the risks of going out there—hypothetically losing your star player for multiple weeks because of a reaggravated injury is probably worse than starting 0-3—there's no question about the quarterback's guts. He went out there, he did what he could and the Bengals won.

It's not like No. 9 put the team on his back, though. He was clearly limited and struggled to throw the ball downfield all night. Burrow finished the evening with a decidedly human stat line: 26-for-49 passing for 259 yards with one interception. He was also sacked twice.

If you saw those numbers in isolation, you'd probably say that the QB in question was little more than a game manager. And, if you've followed football for a while, you know that "game manager" is a less-than-complimentary title. Burrow, however, received praise instead.

Dan Orlovsky, for example, handed out plenty of wide-ranging praise after the game, but ESPN.com titled his postgame video clip as "Orlovsky on Bengals' win: 'A very mature performance by Joe Burrow.'" Elsewhere, NFL.com's list of things we learned on Monday highlighted Burrow getting the job done as the game's top takeaway.

Add the LSU product's postgame quotes about knowing he was taking a risk but needing to be out there for his guys into the equation, and things go even further.

"Joe Burrow knew he was taking a risk by playing on Monday night," Paul Dehner Jr. wrote for The Athletic. "The risk he would endure lining up across from Los Angeles Rams' All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald for three hours on a calf far less than 100 percent wasn't the one at front of the mind, though, as the Bengals went through the process of deciding the franchise quarterback's status.

"For Burrow, the risk on the field didn't outweigh the risk in the standings."

Again, that framing, which sounds like the introduction to an epic movie, is understandable. Burrow is the face of the team; his injury uncertainty dominated the week. Quarterbacks move the needle, whether you're working from a team, fan or media-based perspective.

But, when push comes to shove, we're not talking about a gutsy Super Bowl win. We're collectively gushing about a statistically unimpressive performance that contributed to a Week 3 win over a Rams team that wasn't expected to do much.

To be clear, it's not Burrow's fault that he's receiving that attention. Instead, that's the benefit of being a star signal-caller.

Anarumo and Cincy's Defense Deserve the Praise

So, if we're working from the position that Burrow is receiving a bit more credit than he deserves, at least on the night, who should be in the spotlight? Ja'Marr Chase did great work helping his quarterback, but defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and his unit deserve special acknowledgment.

On a night when the Bengals' offense wasn't at its best, the defense posted a pretty impressive performance. They bent, allowing the Rams to accumulate 292 yards, but didn't break. L.A. didn't reach the end zone until the game's final minutes, and quarterback Matthew Stafford never truly found his rhythm.

Beyond that, Cincy's defense forced two turnovers and only allowed one third-down conversion on 11 attempts. The group also notched six sacks.

"Our defense kept us right in this thing," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said, the Associated Press reported.

Again, let's turn to the framing of the game. In the AP report, Burrow and his status take center stage. That's understandable, but it completely overshadows one entire side of the ball. In a 700-plus-word write-up, there were just over 40 words specifically devoted to defense (Taylor's quote and a two-sentence paragraph mentioning Trey Hendrickson's sacks and Logan Wilson's interceptions).

It makes sense. Joe Burrow is cool. He's a recognizable name and a power-player in the league. He showed guts, grit and whatever other intangibles you'd want from your quarterback. But, when push comes to shove, his performance didn't win this game.

The defense stepped up in prime time, and they collectively deserve the credit.