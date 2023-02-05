Monday Night Powerball Jackpot Is Fifth Largest in Game's History

It's rapidly approaching three months since a Powerball jackpot has been won, which means there have been no grand prize winners in 2023 so far. That also means the jackpot has kept soaring. It's now the fifth-highest in game history and ninth-largest in the history of U.S. lottery games.

Monday night's 02/06/23 Powerball jackpot is worth $747 million, with a cash-value option worth $403.1 million. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET on Monday.

There was no grand prize winner from Saturday's 02/04/23 drawing for the $700 million jackpot, which increases the rolling prize. However, there were four tickets sold – one each in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania – that matched the first five white balls, and minus the red Powerball, for the game's second prize of $1 million apiece. Had they purchased the Power Play for an extra $1, their second prize would be worth $2 million.

In addition, there were 64 winning tickets on Saturday that hit four of the first five numbers, plus the red Powerball, for $50,000 apiece. Seventeen more purchased the Power Play for an extra $1, making their winnings worth $100,000 each.

There were more than 2 million tickets on Saturday that won back at least some of their money from a purchased ticket, according to the Powerball website.

The last Powerball jackpot was won in Kansas on November 19, 2022, for a $93 million drawing. The previous winner before that was in California on November 7, 2022 for a $2.04 billion grand prize. It was the largest lottery jackpot in history.

Powerball has drawn numbers 33 times since the last time there was a grand prize winner.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, and one of America's two biggest lottery jackpot games. Powerball jackpots start at $20 million, and other prizes pay from $1 million to $2 million with a Power Play. Tickets are $2. You can check the numbers for tonight, or any past winning numbers, on the official Powerball website.

There are nine ways to win money during the Powerball. Just getting the Powerball with no other numbers pays out $4, and even more if the power play is bought for an extra dollar. The same payout goes for one ball plus the Powerball, and $7 is the payout for two correct numbers with the Powerball, or three correct numbers and no Powerball.

If all five white, numbered balls are chosen but the red Powerball is not correct, then the payout is $1 million, with an even higher payout if the power play is chosen.

Monday night we will post the Powerball 02/06/23 drawing results.

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpot prizes

1. $2.04 billion (11/07/2022)

Single ticket sold in California

2. $1.586 billion (01/13/2016)

Winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee

3. $768.4 million (03/27/2019)

Single ticket sold in Wisconsin

4. $758.7 million (08/23/2017)

Single ticket sold in Massachusetts

5. $747 million – Current jackpot

6. $730 million (01/20/2021)

Single ticket sold in Maryland

7. $699.8 million (10/04/2021)

Single ticket sold in California

8. $687.8 million (10/27/2018)

Two winning tickets were drawn—one each in Iowa and New York

9. $630 million (01/05/2022)

Two winning tickets—one each in California and Wisconsin

10. $590.5 million (05/18/2013)

Single ticket sold in Florida