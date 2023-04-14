News

What We Know About Monica De Leon Barba's Mexico Kidnapping

By
News Mexico Kidnapping California FBI

FBI San Francisco released video footage of the kidnapping of Californian Monica de Leon Barba on Thursday, calling on the public for information.

Authorities have said de Leon Barba was kidnapped in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, while walking her dog on November 29, 2022. She has not been seen since.

"The FBI is requesting the public's assistance in locating Monica and returning her safely to her family. We believe these videos may help generate new public tips to assist in our investigation," FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp said in the FBI's latest press release.

"The FBI is offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to Monica's recovery. If you know anything, please come forward to law enforcement."

MONICA DE LEON BARBA
Images of Monica De Leon Barba provided by the FBI. Californian de Leon Barba was kidnapped while in Mexico in 2022 and has not been seen since. Authorities believe she is being held captive and is still alive. FBI

One of the videos that was released by FBI San Francisco showed de Leon Barba moments before she was kidnapped walking down the street with her dog.

The video also shows the three vehicles used in the kidnapping passing her. They were described as being a silver Volkswagen Jetta, a gray Dodge Charger and a white Chevrolet Suburban.

The second video shows the kidnappers exiting their vehicles during the kidnapping and confronting de Leon Barba. During the altercation, she is forced into the gray Volkswagen Jetta and the suspects drive away in all three vehicles.

de Leon Barba's dog is seen running around the streets after the kidnap was eventually safely located and recovered by a family member.

At the end of March, Tripp spoke to Fox 2 KTVU and said at this time "[we] believe this was a targeted kidnapping."

He added: "We believe she is still being held hostage. The hostage takers have been in contact with her family and the FBI is working very close with her family and with authorities in Mexico to bring her home safely."

De Leon Barba is described as a 29-year-old female with brown hair. She is also described as being 5 foot 7 weighing 240 pounds and her race is white (Hispanic).

According to a New York Post report, de Leon Barba was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants. Her hair may also have blonde highlights.

Anyone with information about the physical location of Monica de Leon Barba should contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Newsweek has contacted FBI San Francisco via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC