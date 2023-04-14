FBI San Francisco released video footage of the kidnapping of Californian Monica de Leon Barba on Thursday, calling on the public for information.

Authorities have said de Leon Barba was kidnapped in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, while walking her dog on November 29, 2022. She has not been seen since.

"The FBI is requesting the public's assistance in locating Monica and returning her safely to her family. We believe these videos may help generate new public tips to assist in our investigation," FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp said in the FBI's latest press release.

"The FBI is offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to Monica's recovery. If you know anything, please come forward to law enforcement."

Images of Monica De Leon Barba provided by the FBI. Californian de Leon Barba was kidnapped while in Mexico in 2022 and has not been seen since. Authorities believe she is being held captive and is still alive. FBI

One of the videos that was released by FBI San Francisco showed de Leon Barba moments before she was kidnapped walking down the street with her dog.

The video also shows the three vehicles used in the kidnapping passing her. They were described as being a silver Volkswagen Jetta, a gray Dodge Charger and a white Chevrolet Suburban.

The second video shows the kidnappers exiting their vehicles during the kidnapping and confronting de Leon Barba. During the altercation, she is forced into the gray Volkswagen Jetta and the suspects drive away in all three vehicles.

de Leon Barba's dog is seen running around the streets after the kidnap was eventually safely located and recovered by a family member.

At the end of March, Tripp spoke to Fox 2 KTVU and said at this time "[we] believe this was a targeted kidnapping."

He added: "We believe she is still being held hostage. The hostage takers have been in contact with her family and the FBI is working very close with her family and with authorities in Mexico to bring her home safely."

De Leon Barba is described as a 29-year-old female with brown hair. She is also described as being 5 foot 7 weighing 240 pounds and her race is white (Hispanic).

According to a New York Post report, de Leon Barba was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants. Her hair may also have blonde highlights.

Anyone with information about the physical location of Monica de Leon Barba should contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Newsweek has contacted FBI San Francisco via email for comment.