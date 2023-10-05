Monkey 'On the Loose' in Indianapolis Injures Locals, Police Issue Warning

Authorities are searching for a monkey that is reportedly roaming around Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department took to social media on Wednesday evening to say officers are assisting Animal Care Services with a monkey "on the loose" near the 500 block of Ironridge Court, south of E. Washington Street and S. Mitthoefer Road.

"There are reports of minor injuries from the monkey but we can't confirm it is from bites," the police department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Momo the monkey 🐒 was last seen in the 10000 block of Gate Dr. The exact time is not confirmed. Please do not approach him. https://t.co/VhPfN2HmVi — IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 5, 2023

In a later post, police said the monkey, named Momo, was last seen in the 10000 block of Gate Dr.

"The exact time is not confirmed. Please do not approach him," the post added.

It was not immediately clear where the monkey escaped from.

Newsweek has contacted the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for further comment via email.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared this photo of the monkey on the loose. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

This is a developing story and will be updated.