Montana Country Club Roof Collapse Leaves 25 Diners in Hospital

A second-story deck collapse at a weekend gold tournament in Billings, Montana, has left more than 30 people injured, police and local officials said on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the Briarwood Country Club on Saturday evening after the second-story patio at the Black Bunker Bar and Grill collapsed and crashed onto the ground floor beneath. Chaos ensued as the tournament spectators landed on one another as the floor gave way and crashed to the ground. It is not clear how many people were on the deck when it collapsed.

At least 25 people were hospitalized with injuries including head wounds, a further 8 were treated at the scene and an unknown number of injured walked away without treatment, the Billings Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday. No fatalities or critical injuries have been reported.

Briarwood deck collapse, Billings Montana Billings City Government

A brother of one of the victims posted on Facebook that his sibling is being treated in hospital for injuries including suspected broken ribs he sustained in the deck collapse.

A spokeswoman for local hospital St. Vincent Healthcare said Sunday in a press release that the hospital received 29 patients and that most of them "were treated and released last night.., but three patients have been admitted to St. Vincent for further care, all in good or fair condition."

Victoria Hill, a spokeswoman for the City of Billings, told Newsweek that she did not have any updates regarding the cause of the incident and that it "was up to the golf club look into the cause for insurance purposes."

The gold club was hosting a tournament with 250 people registered to attend.

A major response was mounted after the first emergency call was received at 7.50 p.m.

"The first ambulance arrived at the scene at 8 p.m. The most severely injured victims were transported from the scene within the first 30 minutes and the last ambulance left the scene at 8:54 p.m." the spokeswoman said.

The Billings Fire Department had 11 units attend the scene.

The Billings Police Department sent had 12 units attend the incident and officers assisted with crowd control, traffic management and guiding victims to safety.

Thankfully none of the victims had to be extricated from the debris and no children were reported to be among the injured.

Nobody was underneath the deck as it collapsed.

Newsweek has reached out to one of the victims and their family for comment.