Montana Protesters Supporting Transgender Lawmaker Arrested

Seven people were arrested Monday at the Montana statehouse during a rally in support of transgender state Representative Zooey Zephyr, who has been silenced by Republican lawmakers.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo C. Dutton told Newsweek in an email that Montana Highway Patrol arrested seven people at the state Capitol, who were subsequently charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass. The protest became rowdy inside the House gallery when Zephyr was yet again denied a turn to speak on the House floor. Those arrested were not required to post bond and were released, Dutton said.

Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat, was barred on Thursday from engaging in debate or commenting on bills on the House floor after Republican House Speaker Matt Regier said her comments about a bill aiming to ban gender-affirming care for minors was a breach of decorum. Zephyr has since been silenced in the chamber, sparking condemnation and protests.

Zephyr, the first transgender woman to be elected to the Montana state legislature, called the ordeal an "unprecedented" and "undemocratic" silencing by state Republicans.

The Montana Capitol is pictured, as transgender state Representative Zooey Zephyr is shown in the inset. Seven protesters were arrested on Monday at the Capitol after they gathered in support of Zephyr, who has not been allowed to speak on the House floor. jodiecoston/Getty; Courtesy of Montana Legislature

A large rally was held in support of Zephyr at noon Monday on the Capitol steps, according to local news outlet Independent Record. Following the rally, people filled the gallery of the House chamber to wait hours for Zephyr to try and speak. When she was yet again blocked, her supporters erupted with chants of, "Let her speak."

Law enforcement from Montana Highway Patrol, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and a crowd-control division responded to the gallery, according to the Record.

Zephyr tweeted Monday that she left the House floor "to show support for those who were arrested defending democracy." She told Newsweek in a phone call that she was assisting those arrested. Several videos shared on Twitter show the arrests.

Sending cops into the Capitol in riot gear, arresting @paulsgkim and others, silencing elected Representative @ZoAndBehold and her constituents due to her gender identity - this is the Montana the GOP wants. https://t.co/u5j23o6EJx — Tom Winter (@WinterForMT) April 24, 2023

A week ago, Zephyr drew the ire of House Republicans when she criticized their efforts to restrict gender-affirming care for youths in the state. If the bill becomes law, Montana will join two dozen other states trying to limit access to transgender health care for children as part of a conservative effort that includes restrictions on LGBTQ+ events by banning "drag story hours" at public libraries and drag shows.

"If you are denying gender-affirming care and forcing a trans child to go through puberty, that is tantamount to torture, and this body should be ashamed," Zephyr said during debate on the bill, remarks that enraged Republicans enough to silence her. "If you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

After Republicans dubbed her words as "hateful rhetoric," Regier announced Zephyr will not be allowed to speak on the House floor until she apologizes, something she has refused to do.

Tensions have been brewing between Zephyr and state Republicans in recent weeks. Zephyr "was deliberately" misgendered "by some conservative lawmakers demanding her censure," according to PBS. The Montana Freedom Caucus, which pushed for her censure, referred to Zephyr as a male in a tweet.