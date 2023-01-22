Monterey Park Mass Shooting Leaves at Least Nine Dead on Lunar New Year

At least nine people have been confirmed dead after a shooting in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday night.

Law enforcement were called to the scene at Garvey Avenue at 10.22pm local time, according to information published by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

There have been nine confirmed fatalities, according to the latest information provided by the Sheriff's Department. Homicide detectives have been called in to assist the Monterey Park Police Department.

The Sheriff's Department described the suspect as male, but gave no further information about the shooting, including a possible motive.

Police have not released the number of people injured, or whether any arrests have been made. The exact location of the shooting was given as 100 W Garvey Avenue.

Newsweek has contacted Monterey Park PD for comment.

Footage posted to social media appeared to show one person being loaded onto an ambulance on a stretcher. Another video widely circulating on Twitter showed several law enforcement vehicles gathered at the scene.

Monterey Park had celebrated Chinese Lunar New Year that evening, with the city east of Los Angeles marking the occasion across the weekend.

Events began at 10am local time on Saturday, and were scheduled to finish for the day at 9pm. A second day of celebrations on Sunday had been planned from 10am until 7pm at Garvey Avenue.

The city's previous Lunar New Year events attracted more than 100,000 visitors each day, the city's official page said. Monterey Park has a population of approximately 60,000, with the city's Asian community making up more than 65 percent of the residents, according to 2020 statistics published by the city.

Los Angeles city controller, Kenneth Mejia, posted a tribute to those in the "neighboring city" who were attending events for the Lunar New Year.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian communities in Los Angeles County and many were out celebrating the Lunar New Year," Mejia wrote.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call their Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.