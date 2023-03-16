More Americans Oppose Biden Running in 2024 Than Trump: Poll

A new poll by The Economist/YouGov found that 56 percent of Americans oppose President Joe Biden running for another term in 2024, compared to 54 percent who oppose former President Donald Trump running again.

The survey also found that Biden's approval rating was 42 percent, while disapproval was at 50 percent.

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have joined the race for the Republican nomination, while spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson has launched a campaign against Biden's re-nomination.

A survey by The Economist/YouGov conducted from March 11 to 14 found that 56 percent of U.S. adults said they didn't want Biden to run again, compared to 54 percent who said they didn't want Trump to run.

The poll findings came as the race for the White House continues to heat up and new candidates have announced their intentions to seek both the Republican and Democratic presidential nominations.

The poll from The Economist/YouGov asked respondents if they wanted Biden, who has not yet formally announced another presidential bid, to run again and 56 percent answered "no." A further 26 percent said "yes" and 17 percent responded that they were "not sure."

When it came to Trump, 54 percent said they didn't want him to run again in 2024, while 34 percent said they wanted him to run and 12 percent responded "not sure."

The overall polling size was 1,500 U.S. adult citizens, with 1,487 responding to the question about Biden, while 1,484 respondents answered the question about another Trump campaign.

The Economist/YouGov poll also found that Biden's approval rating among the 1,500 adults they surveyed stood at 42 percent, while disapproval of the job the president is doing was 50 percent. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.2 percent.

Trump formally launched his new presidential campaign following the 2022 midterm elections and he has led the GOP field in most recent polls, but other Republicans have also joined the race.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are also seeking the nomination, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are also widely expected to launch their own campaigns.

On the Democratic side, spiritual adviser and author Marianne Williamson has launched a campaign that has seen her become the first major candidate to oppose Biden's re-nomination. She previously sought the Democratic nomination in 2020.

Williamson's bid may be a long shot as a Morning Consult poll conducted among 829 registered voters from March 2 to 5 found her trailing Biden with just 4 percent support to the president's 77 percent.

In their survey, The Economist/YouGov asked respondents about their views of Williamson and found that 24 percent of 1,479 adults had a favorable view of her, 21 percent had an unfavorable view and 56 percent responded "don't know."

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign and the White House for comment via email.