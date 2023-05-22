More Than 20 Dogs Abandoned Overnight In Two Indiana Parks

An Indiana animal shelter has said 24 dogs were abandoned in two locations in the state, sparking a police investigation.

The Rushville Animal Shelter, just east of Indianapolis, said its staff is investigating an instance where several dogs were left in two parks between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A RAS spokesperson said nine dogs were left in its Rushville Dog Park and that more were left in nearby Decatur County.

A stock image of three dogs in a cage. The Indiana shelter said 24 dogs were dumped in two parks. Getty

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the RAS spokesperson added: "Whoever dumped these pups proceeded to dump an additional 15 dogs in a neighboring county, they cared enough to put them in locations that kept them contained but this is still not acceptable.

"24 dogs is a lot of dogs to leave one location overnight and go unnoticed, if you know something, say something, lives are depending on it."

Neglect or abandonment of an animal is a crime in Indiana and a court may permanently confiscate animals that are abused or neglected, according to the state government.

Knowingly committing animal cruelty or neglecting an animal in Indiana is a Class A misdemeanor. The offense can be upgraded to a Level 6 felony if the person has a prior unrelated conviction.

Rushville police shared images of the abandoned dogs in a Facebook post that read: "Do you recognize any of these dogs? If you have any information regarding these dogs, please notify the Rushville Police Department or the Rushville Animal Shelter."

Anyone who lives in the area has been asked to contact the shelter if they have any information or security camera footage that they can share.

Anonymous tips can be made directly to the Rushville shelter or to the Rushville Police Department.

Millions of pets enter shelters across the U.S. every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters every year; of those, 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats, per the ASPCA.

But the number of cats and dogs entering U.S. shelters has fallen from approximately 7.2 million in 2011. The ASPCA added: "The biggest decline was in dogs from 3.9 million to 3.1 million (from 2011 to 2019)."

People who want to surrender their pets should consider taking resource assistance before they part with their animal, the Humane Indiana animal shelter advises.

People who are unsure about whether or not to surrender their pets can check with animal shelters about what services they provide in order to avoid having to give them up. Humane Indiana said that while its staff is held to high standards, "a shelter is a stressful and terrifying place for a pet who has been living in a home environment."

