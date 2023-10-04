U.S.

Morgan State Shooting Video Captures Chaotic Scenes on Baltimore Campus


U.S. Baltimore Mass Shooting Guns

Armed police went room to room at Morgan State University looking for a shooter while students hid in their dorm rooms, videos of the multiple shooting show.

In the videos, posted to X, formerly Twitter, officers can be heard shouting: "Checking to make sure, Gotta check to make sure. Anyone else in there? Open that shower up!" Before they then ask: "Everyone good? Anyone need a medic?"

Once they establish that everyone is safe, officers say: "Alright, lift the shirts up, turn around!" before checking the students for weapons.


A person walks past a police car on July 28, 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland. Multiple people were reported shot in an active shooter situation near Morgan State University in Baltimore Tuesday evening.

Other videos show a mass of police cars gathered outside the Baltimore Campus while others show the students sitting on the ground in their locked dorm rooms while waiting for news of the shooting.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said officers responded to an "active shooter situation" on Tuesday night on the 1700 block of Argonne Drive and asked students to shelter in place.

Police later confirmed that there were "multiple victims" shot. Morgan State posted in a separate alert on X, asking people to avoid Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC