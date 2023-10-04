Morgan State University Shooting: What We Know as Multiple Victims Struck

Gunfire erupted on the campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday night, injuring several, according to police.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said officers responded to an "active shooter situation" on the 1700 block of Argonne Drive and asked students to shelter in place. Police later confirmed that there were "multiple victims" shot.

Morgan State posted in a separate alert on X, formerly Twitter, asking the campus community to avoid Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center.

A pedestrian walks past a police car on July 28, 2019, in Baltimore, Maryland. Multiple people were reported shot Tuesday night on the grounds of Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Police posted an update on X later Tuesday night, saying that the shooting was no longer considered active, but asked students to remain sheltered in place.

BPD spokesperson Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that there were at least four shooting victims. The severity of the injuries were unclear at the time of publication.

Baltimore City Fire Department Director of Communications Kevin Cartwright also told CNN that there was a "preliminary report of four individuals shot." The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Baltimore said that its agents are also assisting police in the investigation.

The BPD and Morgan State officials asked for "concerned family members to avoid the campus area." It was unclear if police have detained a suspect.

Morgan State, a historically Black university in northeastern Baltimore, had a 2022 fall enrollment of roughly 9,100 students. The Associated Press (AP) reported that Tuesday's shooting occurred a few hours after the university's annual coronation of Mister and Miss Morgan State University, an event held at the Murphy Fine Arts Center. The university is scheduled to celebrate its homecoming on Saturday.

It is also unknown if any students were involved in the shooting. A spokesperson for the BPD told Newsweek via email that the department's social media accounts could be monitored for additional information.

According to a previous report from AP, a 20-year-old man who was not enrolled at Morgan State was shot at what was described as an unsanctioned homecoming "after party" on campus in October 2022.

Another student was shot in October 2021 by a fellow Morgan State freshman in a parking lot following the school's homecoming football game. According to WHAR, the shooter, who was later identified as 18-year-old Marcellus Walls, got into a fight with the victim before the gunfire.