Morgan Wallen Scores Huge Win After Backlash for Canceling Concert

Morgan Wallen seems to have overcome the controversy of cancelling a string of shows as his latest album breaks a Billboard record.

The country music star, 30, pulled out of performing at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, in April, telling fans he had lost his voice.

Then only days later, the "Last Night" singer scrapped six weeks' worth of shows after doctors advised he rest his voice. Wallen explained in an Instagram video in May that he had been diagnosed with "vocal fold trauma," and postponing the shows for the sake of his career's "longevity."

Morgan Wallen speaks during the 13th CMA Triple Play Awards at Saint Elle on March 01, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. His latest album has just broken a major Billboard record. Getty Images North America/Jason Davis

But the fallout from the postponed shows does not seem to have harmed his career with his album, One Thing At A Time tied with Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti as the longest-running number one album on the Billboard 200 chart this decade. Both albums have spent 13 weeks at the top of the charts.

Many of his fans celebrated the achievement, but others questioned how Wallen was able to pull it off.

"literally WHO is listening to this I've never heard a single person mention this I couldn't name one song from this album if i had a gun to my head," wrote one music fan on Twitter.

Another added: "I still have not heard one song by this man, we truly have two different America's."

And a third wrote: "yessss let's goooo morgan 🎉"

At the time of his May announcement, Wallen revealed he would pull the plug on his One Night at a Time World Tour, his appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards show, and upcoming festival appearances.

Wallen is due to make a return to the stage this week at the Wrigley Field in Chicago, according to his website.

The singer is no stranger to controversy. In 2021, a video leaked of him using a racial slur. This led to a huge backlash, including his music being removed from radio stations, the Academy of Country Music deciding his album at the time would be ineligible for its awards and he was also temporarily suspended by his record label Big Loud.

Wallen released an apology after the video leaked saying he had used what he called "unacceptable and inappropriate" language.

Before that, the singer was dropped from a Saturday Night Live appearance in October 2020 after attending a party with fans while ignoring COVID-19 public health restrictions and social distancing guidelines. Wallen was later invited to perform on the skit show in December 2020.

In 2020, police arrested Wallen for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after he was kicked out of a bar in Nashville.