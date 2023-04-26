Morgan Wallen Fan's Wildly Expensive Concert Bill Baffles Internet

A woman who spent almost $4,000 to attend Morgan Wallen's canceled show has raised eyebrows online.

Wallen, 29, was supposed to do a concert at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, on Sunday night, but he pulled out at the last minute after losing his voice.

The late cancelation earned Wallen the ire of many fans, but especially one woman who demanded the country singer reimburse her for her costs.

Morgan Wallen performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. One woman wanted him to refund her for her costs after he canceled a show at the last minute. Toni Anne Barson/Filmmagic

The woman posted to Facebook a list of what she had spent to attend the concert, including $1,600 on tickets. That post was later shared to Twitter, where people gave their thoughts on the extraordinary spending.

"Morgan Wallen since you're offering refunds... here is our itemized bill for you," the Facebook user started her post.

Some of the money she spent included $560 on hotels, $80 on gas for travel from Arkansas, $328 on new outfits for her and her husband, and $320 on eating out.

But that was not all, the couple also managed to spend $555 at the concert, buying drinks and Wallen merchandise.

They also spent $629 at strip mall Rebel Rags, "because we wouldn't have had the opportunity to go had it not been for this concert," bringing their grand total to $3,982.

The woman then shared her CashApp username so that Wallen could send her money.

"I'll expect my refund tomorrow. Thanks bro," she wrote.

"My husband has gone with me 2 concerts. Ever. In the 17 years we've been together. Somehow I talked him into this one and this s*** happens."

Twitter user Katie Rose shared the post to Twitter and commented: "How is this not a joke."

Other people retweeted her to express their disbelief.

"Trying to get Morgan Wallen to pay for their Rebel Rags purchase of *checks notes* $600 because "they wouldn't have had the chance to go there if not for the concert" is WILD😅," wrote one person.

Another added: "I have been thinking about this post all day, because these are the people who will look you straight in the eyes and go 'Young people can't afford houses cause they get coffee a couple times a week'."

And a third wrote: "I can't stop laughing at this."

Newsweek reached out to the original Facebook poster for comment.

Wallen apologized to fans after the cancelation by posting on his Instagram stories.

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to stage time, but my voice is shot and I'm unable to sing," he wrote.

"All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."